Falcons face heartbreak in final four

SALISBURY – There is a saying about how all good things must come to an end sooner or later. Last week, the Forbush women’s basketball season came to a close at the hands of Salisbury High School. Forbush was coming into the team as the underdog, as Salisbury was ranked No. 1 in the standings and the Falcons were ranked No. 4. This was not the first time Forbush was facing off as the underdog against this same team, as last season the same scenario played out. In 2019, the Falcons were able to upset Salisbury to advance to the Western Regional finals. This time around, it was Salisbury who got their revenge on the Falcons. The Hornets handed Forbush their first loss since December, 59-54.

The Lady Falcons started out by scoring the first basket of the night. Parkley Hennings received a pass from Hope Grimes at the top of the arc. Hennings took one look towards the basket and sent her shot into the air. The ball swished through the hoop, and the Falcons led 3-0 with 6:45 left in the opening quarter. Salisbury was quick to answer back on the opposite side of the court, as the Hornets hit two free throws for a 3-2 score. Salisbury was then able to take a 4-2 lead off of a hard drive to the basket.

Forbush started to pick its tempo back up as the clock hit the six minute mark. Hennings hit a jump shot from the post to give Forbush a 5-4 lead. Less than a minute later, Nicole Scott took the ball down the court and passed it off to Hennings who was wide open at the right side of the arc. Hennings put her shot on target, and the Falcons held an 8-4 lead. At 4:05, Forbush was able to put three more points on the board with a perfect shot by Scott. The Lady Falcons had went on a nine point run and had held Salisbury scoreless for over three minutes of play.

Although Forbush seemed to have shaken off their nerves, the home team was not going to let the game slip away that easily. The Hornets called time out and regrouped on the sideline. When the home team took the court again, They were able to hold Forbush scoreless the final 1:37, while they pulled back within two points of the lead. At the end of the first quarter, Forbush held a slim 14-12 lead over Salisbury.

The second quarter was once again a back and forth quarter for both teams. Salisbury started off by tying the game 14-14 at the 6:52 mark. Hennings then gave Forbush the lead back with a spin move to the basket. Forbush’s lead lasted precisely one minute, which was when Salisbury tied the game 16-16. With the score tied, Forbush knew they needed to pick things back up to another level. Grimes took the ball down the court for the Falcons and wasted no time driving to the hoop. With two defenders in her way, Grimes hit a spin move around both of them for a lay-up. The ball hit off the backboard and gave Forbush an 18-16 lead. Over the next four minutes of play, both teams hit baskets to keep up the back and forth game. When the clock hit the final 15 seconds, Hennings came up with an offensive rebound and put the ball back up off the backboard. The shot went through the net, and the Falcons took a 28-25 lead at the halftime break.

Out of the break things seemed to change for the Lady Falcons. The tempo started to slow down, and Salisbury took advantage of the lull. The Lady Hornets racked up point after point and held the Falcons to just eight points. At the end of the third quarter, Forbush trailed Salisbury 45-36. The final quarter saw Forbush pull back within two points of the home team, but they were unable to take the game any closer. Salisbury put up the points it needed to take a 59-54 win over the Lady Falcons.

Hennings led all players with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Grimes had 15 points, Scott had 10 points, and Kyndall Ellison had three points.

Forbush ended its season with an overall record of 28-3 and a conference record of 14-0. This team is the best team in Forbush women’s basketball history. In 2019 the team had 27 wins and made it to the Final Four. In 2020, the team had 28 wins and made it to the Elite Eight. The Lady Falcons were the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference regular season champions for the third straight year and the 2020 tournament champions. Forbush had several players make All Conference and Honorable Mention. Three players scored over 1,000 points this season. Two players will be playing basketball at the next level and one will play volleyball at the next level. Grimes and Scott will both play basketball at Catawba, while Hennings is playing volleyball at Lenior-Rhyne. Hennings was named the District Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while head coach Bradley Shore was named the District Coach of the Year for the 202 season. Scott was named first team All-District. Forbush will graduate seven seniors, each of whom will continue their education at a four year university.

