Horents repeat as four-time champions

Courtesy Photo The Yadkinville Hornets sixth grade boy’s team won their fourth consecutive championship game. - Courtesy Photo Yadkinville took on the Jonesville Blue Jays for the trophy. -

YADKINVILLE — Going into the post-season basketball tournament, the No. 3 seeded Yadkinville Hornets had to fight their way into the championship game. The Hornets took on two familiar foes, before facing Jonesville in the championship game. The Hornets put up a tough fight, and were able to down the Blue Jays to earn their fourth consecutive championship win.

“What a game to cap off the sixth grade basketball county championship,” said coach RJ Speaks. “These young men fought a great fight against a great Jonesville Blue Jays team.”

Playing the first round against the Jonesville Blue Jays White was not an easy task but the Hornets came out victorious, winning the game 39 to 34. In the second round the Hornets faced another very familiar opponent, the Forbush Braves. In the regular season the Braves defeated the Hornets in overtime. This time however, the Hornets were poised to have a different outcome than the last. The sweet taste of revenge was in the air, as the Hornets were able to defeat a very strong Forbush Braves team and move on to the Championship game against the Jonesville Blue Jays Blue team.

This was the only other team to come out in the regular season and take down the Hornets. It was a packed gym, with standing room only, and this game would not disappoint. Each quarter was tight until the bitter end with lead changes over and over again. Both sides fought hard, as it would be the last time that these players on either side would play a regulation game in this gym ever again. As the final horn sounded and all the dust had cleared, it was the Yadkinville Hornets raising the Championship Trophy for the fourth consecutive season, winning the game 26-23.

“A special thanks to all the parents, coaches and family friends that came out each night of the tournament to cheer the Hornet’s to victory,” said Speaks. “We could not have done it without your support.”

The Yadkinville Hornets sixth grade boy’s team won their fourth consecutive championship game. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_123_1_01.jpg The Yadkinville Hornets sixth grade boy’s team won their fourth consecutive championship game. Courtesy Photo Yadkinville took on the Jonesville Blue Jays for the trophy. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_41371.jpg Yadkinville took on the Jonesville Blue Jays for the trophy. Courtesy Photo