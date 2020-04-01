File Photo East Wilkes graduate, Lauren Rakes, hit two home runs for the Lady Bears in February. -

Greenwood, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Softball team spilt a doubleheader with host Lander last month. The Bears hit four home runs on the day to move their record to 12-2 after the spilt with the Bearcats. East Wilkes graduate, Lauren Rakes knocked two home runs over the fence for the Lady Bears.

In the first game, Lander jumped on the Bears early with a five-run second inning. Morgan Watson had a bases-clearing double with two outs to gave the Bearcats the 5-0 lead. The Bears tried to claw back with three solo home runs but could not get out of the deficit. Kylee Leonhardt homered in the 5th then Rakes and Kory Hammett went yard in the sixth. Rakes took the loss for the Bears. Rakes went 4 innings and allowed five runs on eight hits. Mary Anna Clement pitched two scoreless innings out of the pen for the Bears.

The second game saw Lander start off early with another big hit. Watson had a two-run single to give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead early. Bears tied the game after with Moorefield and Leonhardt RBI singles after a two-out error by Lander’s shortstop. Rakes hit her second homer of the day and third on the season to give the Bears a 4-2 lead in the third. After the Bearcats cut the lead to 4-3, Moorefield stuck again with her third hit and second RBI of the game to extend the lead to 5-3. Bearcats had chances in the fifth and sixth but could not get the clutch hit to tie it. Mary Anna Clement got the start but only lasted one inning, allowing the two-run single by Watson. Morgan Beeler came in relief, pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing 8 hits and 2 runs before giving away to Rakes, who got out of the sixth inning jam. Beeler got the win moving her record to 6-0, Rakes got her first career save.

Staff Report

Courtesy of Lenior Rhyne University Athletics (https://lrbears.com/news/2020/2/22/softball-lander.aspx)

