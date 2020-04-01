Black Hornets win championship

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple This past Rookie football season, the Yadkinville Hornets and the Boonville Black Knights both did not have enough players to have a complete roster for each school. For the first time in history of these schools, the teams combined their rosters to form the Black Hornets. The rookie football team ended their season with a winning record of 7-2. The Black Hornets went on to win the championship in a stellar 26-20 win over the Wilkesboro Yellow Jackets. The 2019 Black Hornets team included; Paxton Lyons, Tucker Connelly, Tyson Bryant, Deacon Norman, Matthew Loredo, Andreek Alvarado, Dylan Alavarez, Jackson Warner, Brayden Childress, Caden Holyfield, Kamari Strickland, Cooper Herold, Mario Cotton, Dylan Sierra, Kevin Valerio, and Nathaniel Guerrido. Coaches for the team are Roger Norman, Marcus Bryant, Michael Connelly, and Justin Herold. -

