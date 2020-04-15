Counting down basketball’s #4 to #1

Our online bracket continues for the greatest basketball player in history. Today I conclude the player profiles with my top four seeds.

4. Wilt Chamberlain, 13-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA, 2-time all-defensive, 4-time MVP, 7-time scoring champion, 11-time rebounding champion, once assist leader, 2 titles, Finals MVP, rookie of the year.

For his entire career, Wilt averaged 45.8 minutes played per game in a 48-minute game. In his third season he averaged 48.5 minutes — he never came out all season, including a couple of overtime games.

Strongman Ahnuld ShortsInAnger said he had big respect for Wilt’s physical strength and said he was the strongest player of his era.

In college at Kansas, Wilt won multiple conference titles in the high jump.

So imagine a 7-footer with otherwordly leaping ability, strength and stamina. Now imagine that package and try to tell me that Wilt was only great because of the era in which he played.

Wilt is 2nd to Jordan in points per game and once averaged 50 points for a season. He is 3rd in made field goals and also foul shots earned. He is 80th in assists and the only center to ever lead the league in assists.

He is 1st in rebounds. Blocks weren’t counted yet but most folks who covered the sport back then said Wilt would have been top 5.

He is 2nd in win shares, or how much a player contributes to a team’s wins offensively and defensively.

People act like he couldn’t have been as good as Bill Russell because the Celtics won 11 titles during Russell’s career.

First, Russell couldn’t score like Wilt and certainly not head to head against him.

Second, Wilt won two titles, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially since he didn’t have much help until later in his career when he joined the Lakers.

He also didn’t have the same Hall of Fame coaching as Russell.

3. LeBron James, 16-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 6-time All-Defensive, 4-time MVP, 1-time scoring champion, 3 titles, 3 Finals MVPs, rookie of the year.

I’m sure someone will see this and think that I am direspecting LeBron by putting him third. That is not true at all. I am honoring him by putting him ahead of the likes of Magic, Bird, Duncan and Wilt. That is a huge compliment.

James is still active and yet already 3th in points scored, 8th in assists, and 19th in defensive rebounds (#1 among wings).

He is second only to Air Jordan in PER (player efficiency rating), 3rd in win shares (how much you contribute to a team’s wins) behind only Wilt and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2nd in box plus/minus (how much you help scoring on offense and stopping scoring on defense) to Jordan, and he is 1st in VORP (value over replacement player).

Since he is so great, why isn’t he my #1 overall? Here is just one example.

In 2013 against the Spurs, James almost cost the Heat a title in Game 6.

Sure, LeBron had four layups and two dunks in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, playing like the all-time great he is. But all 12 points were scored within the restricted circle. He didn’t have to show any range.

Then at 3:18 he had a charge, 39.9 seconds left he had his dribble stolen, and 28.2 seconds he had a pass stolen.

Then he missed a 3-pointer, made a second try off an offensive rebound that left him wide open, and he missed another 3-pointer that led to Ray Allen’s clutch shot at the buzzer to tie the game.

That’s 3 TO’s and 1-3 shooting in the final 3:18 of an elimination game. No way does that happen to Jordan, Bird or Magic.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 19-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 11-time all-defensive team, 6-time league MVP, 2-time scoring champion, 4-time blocks champion, once rebounding champion, 6 titles, 2 Finals MVPs, rookie of the year.

The one guy who could be placed above Duncan in defensive strength.

Kareem had four seasons averaging 30 points per game before Magic Johnson ever entered the league. He is #1 all-time in points and #4 in rebounds.

The first 4 seasons of his career, blocks weren’t officially kept stats. And yet he still ranks 3rd behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo. Considering he was averaging about 300 blocks a season back then, with those four years added on, Kareem would easily be the all-time leader.

He is #1 in offensive win shares, 3rd in defensive win shares, 1st in total win shares, 7th in value over replacement player. He had nine seasons where he led the league in PER, but as his career stretched out, his efficiency slid down to 13th all-time.

Favorite story? When he went to UCLA, freshmen were ineligible to play. He joined a team that had just won the national title and was the overwhelming favorite to win it again because of returning players and freshmen who were becoming sophomores and could play.

Coach John Wooden held an open scrimmage for the students to see the returning team take on the freshman squad. To everyone’s surprise, the freshmen beat the reigning champions thanks to Kareem (Lew Alcindor back then). Everyone in the gym knew right then that the best player on the Bruins’ team would be the guy sitting on the bench the whole year.

1. Michael Jordan, 14-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA team, 9-time all-defensive team, 5-time league MVP, 10-time scoring champion, 3-time steals champion, 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, rookie of the year, defensive rookie of the year.

He is the all-time leader in points per game as well as advanced metrics like player efficiency rating, win shares per minute, and box plus/minus. He is second in value over a replacement player (to LeBron James).

Despite “retiring” twice and only being 95th in games played, he ranks 5th all-time in total points, 3rd in steals, 45th in assists, 12th in free throws earned, and 85th in defensive rebounds (for guards he is 3rd behind only Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant).

Why will Jordan always be my #1 choice? Not only did lesser players fear Jordan, but even all-stars were afraid to make Jordan mad.

Reggie Miller is one of the most notorious trash talkers in NBA history. Did he trash-talk Jordan? No. He said he did it once, in the preseason of his rookie year. Jordan waited until the regular season began and then ripped Miller to shreds.

The Miami newspapers said that Steve Smith could slow down Jordan. In the next game, Jordan hit a shot and said to Smith, “38.” Smith had no idea what that meant. On the next bucket Jordan said to Smith, “36.” After another score Smith realized that Jordan was counting backward from 40, which was how many points he planned to score on him that game.

Jordan was having a terrible game against the Grizzlies and barely had 10 points by the end of the third. He came out of the game and took his shoes off, done for the night.

Then backup guard Darrick Martin made a shot and turned around to trash-talk Jordan.

Coach Phil Jackson looked over at Jordan to see what he wanted to do. Jordan laced up his shoes.

By the end of the game, Jordan had scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone and brought the team back to win by six points.

In the final minute, Jordan walked over to the bench and told Martin to “shut the hell up.”

You didn’t have to like Jordan to know he’s the best ever.

