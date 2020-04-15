Davis completes 2020 season at Guilford

Courtesy Photo Calyn Davis recently completed her Sophomore season at Guilford College. -

GREENSBORO – Sophomore Calyn Davis (East Bend, N.C./Forbush) recently completed her second basketball season at Guilford College. Davis, a 5-5 guard, started in all 27 contests for the Quakers. She ranked third on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg.) and led Guilford with 48 three-pointers. Davis also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Her 39% three-point shooting percent ranks third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and is the fifth-best percentage in school history. She made 48 three-pointers this season, which ranks 10th in school history. Davis enters her junior year with 101 career trifectas in 53 games, ninth-best in school history.

Davis had 12 games with 10 or more or more points. Her best game came December 4 when the Quakers defeated Roanoke College, 60-47. She scored a career-high 22 points and added four rebounds in the win. Her six three-pointers in the game rank fourth in program history. She set her personal best with seven rebounds in Guilford’s victory over Roanoke February 29 in the ODAC Tournament semifinals.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers went 17-10 (10-8 ODAC) and reached the ODAC Tournament final for the sixth time in nine seasons. Guilford won its first six games and earned its first national rankings in the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association and D3hoops.com Top 25 polls. Flamini could return up to 11 letter winners next season, including Davis.

Calyn Davis recently completed her Sophomore season at Guilford College. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_53114DE3-8E2C-42F9-AB9C-C7B50B58904D_ne2020414192842270.jpeg Calyn Davis recently completed her Sophomore season at Guilford College. Courtesy Photo