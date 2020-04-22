Walters completes final season at Guilford

Courtesy Photo Elkin alumnus Miracle Walters completed her senior basketball season at Guilford College. -

GREENSBORO – Senior Miracle Walters recently completed her fourth and final basketball season at Guilford College. Walters is an Elkin High School alumnus. A 5-9 forward, she played and started in 27 games for Guilford. Walters earned Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors and became the sixth player in program history to earn three consecutive All-ODAC commendations.

Walters led the Quakers and ranked 11th in the league with 12.5 points per game. She finished second to teammate Lindsey Gauldin among ODAC field-goal percentage (54.1%) leaders with the fifth-highest single-season field-goal percentage in Guilford history. Her 6.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest led the team and sat 12th and ninth in the conference, respectively. She led the Quakers with four double-doubles this year and topped the ODAC with 36 minutes per game.

Walters had three 20-point games this season and 22 tilts with 10 or more points. One of her best performances of the season came against Randolph College January 25 when she tallied 21 points, including the 1,000th point of her career. She earned D3hoops.com Team of the Week Recognition December 2 and was named to the 2019-20 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Academic All-District® V Team for the second straight season.

Walters, a first-team all-league pick in 2019 and a 2018 second-team honoree, leaves in 13th place among Guilford’s career scoring leaders with 1,177 points in 105 games. She stands 18th in career rebounding (481) and career assists (208). Walters is one of seven Quakers to compile 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, and 200 assists in her career. A dean’s list student, she will graduate in May with a degree in mathematics and a minor in physics.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers went 17-10 (10-8 ODAC) and reached the ODAC Tournament final for the sixth time in nine seasons. Guilford won its first six games and earned its first national rankings in the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association and D3hoops.com Top 25 polls. Flamini could return up to 11 letter winners next season.

Elkin alumnus Miracle Walters completed her senior basketball season at Guilford College. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_831706BA-174F-43F7-BD03-B3AA43337B43_ne20204218492101.jpeg Elkin alumnus Miracle Walters completed her senior basketball season at Guilford College. Courtesy Photo