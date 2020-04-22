Faces of Yadkin: Bradley Shore

Kristian Russell | The Ripple Shore grew up in Boonville and went to Starmount High School. - Kristian Russell | The Ripple Bradley Shore is the women’s basketball head coach at Forbush High School. -

A community can be defined as a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common. This definition certainly describes Yadkin County and the people who call it home. One person in particular who makes Yadkin County such a great place to live is Bradley Shore.

“God has really blessed me by allowing me to do something I love for so many years with many different sports and teams. I started out coaching boys basketball at Starmount in 1998-1999 as an assistant to Coach Brian Robinson,” said Shore. “I also coached softball at West Yadkin that year and continued to do so for 10 more years.

“After the year with Coach Robinson, I coached girls basketball at West Yadkin for 10 years before coming to Forbush to assist Coach Jon Huggins with the varsity boys for two years. I then became the head coach for the varsity girls and just completed my eighth year with them.”

Shore is the women’s basketball head coach at Forbush High School and has been a lifelong member of the Yadkin County community. He grew up in Boonville and lives in the house in which he was raised. He attended Starmount High School, where he played soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis. After he graduated from Starmount, he attended Surry Community College where he played basketball and tennis. After two years at Surry, he transferred to Appalachain State University and obtained his Undergraduate and Masters Degrees.

“The West Yadkin community was great to me as a young coach. I still see a lot of the parents and players from those days, and I love catching up with them,” said Shore. “Even though I was from the other side of the county, the Forbush community has been more than welcoming. The support of our program and coaching staff has been fantastic, and we have tried really hard to make the school and community proud of what we do and how we do it.”

Along with his time at Starmount, Shore also helped Danny Macemore with the women’s tennis team for five years. He has also coached his kids in recreational baseball, soccer and AAU basketball.

“Enjoy the rewards of hard work and consistency that lead to winning,” stated Shore on his piece of advice to young athletes. “More importantly, though, learn how to handle defeat—you don’t like it, you can be upset about it, you can even cry about it. But wake up the next morning excited and determined to go out and do something about it. How you handle defeat in sports and life determines where you will go in life.”

This past season at Forbush, Shore led the team to the Western Regional final. It was the first time in school history that the women’s basketball team at Forbush had made it past the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Playoffs.

“My favorite things about being a coach were my favorite things as a player: 1) Being part of a team. 2) Working hard together to improve and accomplish our team and individual goals. 3) The competitive excitement of games and practices,” said Shore.

Being a coach has greatly impacted Shore’s life, and will continue to do so for many years to come. He has been a staple coach at Forbush with his passion for the game of basketball.

“While I thoroughly enjoyed my playing days, it is no comparison to how coaching has impacted my life,” said Shore. “Coaching has allowed me to combine my passion for sports with my passion to work with young people. Seeing players accomplish skills and goals and seeing them develop into good people and citizens is a reward beyond words. Winning games is fun, but nothing compares to the relationships developed with players, families, and other coaches.

“I have met some of my best friends through coaching—Coach Tim Parks and Coach Kenny Gooden have been with me all eight years at Forbush. Coach Brittany Groce joined us four years ago. They have become some of my closest friends and allies. I have some other lifelong friends that I’ve met through coaching.”

“Coaching has also allowed (my wife) and I to bond over teams and games. She has been the coach behind the coach—always doing stats behind the bench and going over all the details at home with me,” said Shore. “As we have had children, coaching has also impacted them. It has allowed them to make positive relationships with players, given them good role models, allowed them to see the excitement of sports, and shown them how hard work and consistency lead to desired goals.”

Shore was a guidance counselor in Yadkin County for 20 years, and he is a member of The Shore Team at Keller Williams Realty Elite in Winston-Salem. He has been married to Amanda Key Shore for 20 years, and they have three children—Parker, Elliott, and Worth.

“On the court and field, there have been many fun teams and championships won, but I would have to say this past basketball season was the best team accomplishment,” said Shore. “We were conference champions, conference tournament champions, had a school record in wins, and made it to the 2A State Final Four—an accomplishment not achieved by girls basketball in Yadkin County before.”

“Off the court, the greatest accomplishment, mostly not as result of me but I like to think I had a tiny part in it, has been seeing former players go on to great things, and seeing that some of them enjoyed their time playing enough to come back and give of themselves,” Shore said.

“Eight former players have, or are currently, helping coach in our youth AAU program. Two current players are helping coach, and former player Madison Gentry joined our staff at Forbush this past season as an assistant coach. Seeing current and former players giving back by coaching themselves is such a blessing.“

