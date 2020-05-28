Fans vote Jordan as basketball’s GOAT

The final votes are in, and you the readers have chosen Michael Jordan as basketball’s GOAT (greatest of all time).

The ultimate winner doesn’t come as a surprise as I had him ranked #1 in the brackets, which I first announced on April Fools Day.

Right after we started our contest, ESPN started its own bracket for college basketball’s greatest players.

And then in the past few weeks the Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance,” was released on ESPN.

ESPN also came out with its list of the top 74 NBA players of all time.

So I’m glad I started my list before those guys.

I have just started watching “The Last Dance” so I haven’t heard all the stories compiled there, but there have been so many tales that came out of games over the years.

Steve Smith (the 6-foot-8 guard, not the WR) made the mistake of telling his home newspaper that he felt good about guarding Jordan.

In their next game, Jordan made a basket, looked at Smith and said 38. After the next basket Jordan said 36. It didn’t take long to realize Jordan intended to score 40 points and was counting down.

In a 1987 game against the Jazz, 6-foot-1 John Stockton got in the way of the basket, and Jordan dunked on him.

Someone in the crowd yelled out that he should pick on someone his own size.

Later in the game Jordan dunked on 6-foot-11 Mel Turpin, then turned to the heckler and asked, “Is he big enough?”

When Roy Williams (the current UNC head coach) saw Jordan at a summer camp for high schoolers in 1980, the assistant coach said the UNC staff knew right then that this unknown kid was the best high school player in the country.

In 1984 when Jordan was working out with USA basketball, Bobby Knight was coaching the Olympics that year. Knight said that Jordan was one of the most athletic, most skilled and most competitive players he had ever seen — and if you put them all together, Jordan was the best player he had ever witnessed. And this was before Jordan ever played a single game in the NBA.

The Olympic team scrimmaged against a team of NBA all-stars. One of those was Larry Bird, a notorious trash talker. Bird showed some disrespect to Jordan during warmups one day.

Then two years later when Jordan had only about 100 regular-season games under his belt, the Bulls and Celtics met in the playoffs. Jordan had 49 points in the first game and followed that up with 63 points in the next.

Bird went from disrespect to saying that no one could play like MJ. That wasn’t Michael, he said. That was God disguised as Michael Jordan.

Oh, and he did all this after playing a round of golf earlier with the Celtics’ Danny Ainge.

Yeah, if I play a round of golf, I need a shower and a place to lie down for a rest. Jordan had the shower, but then went out and posted the highest scoring total for a playoff game in NBA history.

Jordan will always be the greatest in my mind, and he was in the votes entered on our website. Thanks for all of you who cast a vote.

As I said in my previous columns, for every round of the brackets, voters had a chance to be entered into the random drawing for a $100 prize. The publisher says that will happen this week with the winner to be announced in the Sunday edition.

———

Some of the other rankings that have come out differed from my own — some slightly and some greatly.

The biggest difference usually is that I have never ranked Kobe Bryant as one of the top 10 players of all time. In fact, he barely made my top 20.

That’s not a slight, however. With all the incredible players over the decades, everyone in my top 52 was a Hall of Famer.

In ranking Kobe ninth, ESPN noted his Mamba mentality.

“He’ll forever be on the short list of players you’d want to take the last shot with the game on the line,” says the article.

I will argue vehemently against this. In its own article in ESPN the Magazine, the same company ran an article a few years back that said that Kobe was actually one of the least efficient scorers on isolation moves in the last five minutes or overtime of close games.

Andre Iguodala said it didn’t surprise him because he knew he had shut down Kobe in exactly some of those situations.

The stat was shocking, however. In those one-on-one plays in crunch time, Kobe only made the basket 24% of the time for that entire season tracked.

The #1 for making shots was Carmelo Anthony, but the one who was tops on a related list that looked at shooting percentage and assist percentage was actually Chris Paul. Isolate Paul, and he would either score or pass to a wide-open player for the basket better than any player in the league that season.

See, this is an example of Kobe taking a whole bunch of shots in crunch time and being remembered for his makes and not his misses.

I am not saying Kobe was a mediocre player; he was definitely a Hall of Famer and an all-time great. I have him third amongst shooting guards with Jordan and Jerry West (who actually had higher averages than Kobe for points, rebounds, assists, steals and field-goal percentage).

Third is really high, but not top 10 of all players at all positions.

———

ESPN has Bill Russell ranked #4. Some others have argued that he should be second to Jordan.

I just don’t get it. I ranked Russell #9 and even that felt way too generous.

He is “the greatest winner in basketball history.”

Well, he played on stacked Celtics teams where the whole starting five and the sixth man all went to the Hall of Fame. How can you not be successful?

As I said in my initial rankings a month and a half ago, Russell was amazing on defense, but that was it. He was below average on offense. He was like Ben Wallace or Dennis Rodman, who could dominate one or two phases of the game, but never had the all-around game to be considered the GOAT.

Remember, Ben Wallace won four defensive player of the year awards, blocking shots (winning one blocks title) and rebounding (winning two board titles).

Rodman won two defensive player of the year awards for on-the-ball defense as a small forward. Then he was moved to power forward and let the league in rebounding seven times.

No one is saying Wallace or Rodman should be in the top 10, and Rodman has five titles (and could have had a sixth with a stacked 1995 Spurs team before Tim Duncan).

Bill Russell wasn’t a scorer and only shot 44% as a center. He only shot 49% at the foul line and actually shot a low number of free throws for a big man (5.8) in an era where little contact was allowed.

Now, the 1965 playoffs were a different story. Russell shot 52.7% from the field, scored 16.5 points a game and grabbed 25.2 rebounds.

This was a far cry from the year before where he averaged 13.1 points, but did it shooting often with a 35.6% average. Russell actually had four postseasons where he shot less than 37%, but he is still called a “winner.”

By that thinking, I should have had Robert Horry on my list. He did win seven titles between 1994 and 2007.

But hey, that’s what sports are for, right? We love to debate.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.