Kiser named All-West by HSOT

Grace Kiser’s power hitting is one of many reasons the former Cardinal is headed to Elon University on a softball scholarship. Cory Smith | The News In a season that ended with North Stokes winning the 1A State Championship, Viking pitcher Autumn Martin was named 1A All-State Pitcher of the Year. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News North Stokes’ Carley Gravely connects for a hit in the 2019 1A State Championship Game. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Reid Hawkins’ skill as a slapper for North Stokes earned her a spot on HighSchoolOT’s All-West Softball Team. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Softball teams from Surry and Stokes Counties have been among the state’s best over the past two decades.

Four players that had a lot to do with their team’s recent success graduated from their respective schools last spring. However, they can add one final honor to their high school resume before closing the book on it.

East Surry’s Grace Kiser and North Stokes’ Autumn Martin, Reid Hawkins and Carley Gravely are all members of HighSchoolOT’s All-West Softball team.

Based in Raleigh, HighSchoolOT released All-East rosters for various high school sports in the past. This is the first year of All-West rosters.

For fall and winter sports, HSOT selected the top athletes in each sport regardless of grade. The site decided to only honor seniors for spring sports since the class of 2020 was unable to complete it’s final season of athletics. It’s because of this that an athlete’s entire body of work was used as reference as opposed to just one season.

HSOT All-East and All-West teams are open to students from all classifications of public, charter and private schools in the state. That said, North Stokes and Topsail High are the only schools with three members on one of the HSOT teams.

Kiser

Grace Kiser was selected to the North Carolina Softball Coaches’ Association All-State and All-District teams in 2019 after a sensational junior season.

She finished with a batting average of .507 on 88 plate appearances. Only nine other players in the state’s 1A division had a higher BA and more plate appearances than Kiser. Only eight others with more plate appearances had a higher on base percentage (.602).

Kiser became well-known as a power hitter for East Surry. She was ninth in the state with eight home runs last season, finishing with 13 in her shortened career. She added two grand slams to go along with four doubles, 32 RBI and 23 runs scored. Kiser was struck out just five times and was walked 17 times.

For her career, Kiser has a .398 BA, 90 hits, 79 RBIs, 20 doubles, three triples 13 HRs and 60 runs scored.

Defensively, Kiser finished with a fielding percentage of .903 as the Cardinals’ shortstop. Her reliability dates back to her freshman year. Coach Randy Marion said Grace has started every game at shortstop since she’s been in high school.

Her career fielding percentage is .897. Out of 234 total chances, Kiser finished with 68 put-outs, 142 assists and helped force 18 double plays.

Grace will continue her softball career at the NCAA Division I level with Elon University.

Hawkins

Reid Hawkins was a four-year starter for a North Stokes team that went 71-10 during her time with the Vikings. This was highlighted by a 29-1 junior season that ended with North Stokes winning the 1A State Championship.

Hawkins was named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference squad her first three years with the team and had favorable odds to go 4-for-4 as a senior. She was also named to the All-District 5 team in 2018 and 2019 and 1A All-State team during her junior campaign.

In 26 games as a junior, Hawkins had a .532 BA, .578 OBP, 41 hits, 23 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

During her time with the Vikings, she had a career .452 batting average with 81 runs scored, 94 hits, 49 RBIs, and 24 doubles as a left-handed slapper.

The career second baseman carried a career .956 fielding percentage.

Hawkins will continue her softball career at the NCAA Division I level with Western Carolina University.

Autumn Martin

Autumn Martin never had a chance to defend her title as 2019 1A All-State Pitcher of the Year.

In North Stokes’ historic season 2019 season, Martin had 14 wins, one save and no losses on the mound. Autumn was one of only two pitchers in the state with at least 14 wins (all divisions) to have a perfect record.

She had the sixth-most strikeouts in the division (132) while splitting pitching duties with teammate Sierra Hubbard. Martin shared the honors for Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year with teammate Lora Wood that year.

Martin was just a dangerous behind the plate. She led the 1A division with 16 home runs, a mark that was just one shy of leading the entire state. In fact, her 23 career homers were the most of any player on the All-West team.

For her career, Martin had a 1.47 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 161.2 innings. At the plate, she had a career .495 BA, 90 hits, 89 RBIs, 15 doubles and scored 60 runs.

Gravely

Carley Gravely earned NW1A all-tournament, all-conference, all-district and all-state honors in each of her first three years with North Stokes.

Gravely crossed home plate 40 times last season, which was the ninth-most of all 1A players. She led the Lady Vikings in plate appearances with 99. Of those, she had 81 at bats, 36 hits, 23 RBI and three home runs. She also stole 13 bases.

The most important of her 36 hits came in game three of the West Regional Final. After losing their first game of the season, North Stokes returned home to host the tie-breaking game against Robbinsville with a shot at the state championship on the line.

Gravely was up to bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning down 2-0. With two runners on and facing a 1-2 count, Gravely crushed a hit out of the park to win the game.

Gravely graduated with a .435 career BA, 104 hits, 72 RBIs, 24 doubles, 11 HRs and 102 runs.

As starting shortstop, Gravely finished her career with a .931 fielding percentage, recording 77 put outs and 72 assists on 160 total chances.

Gravely will continue her softball career at the NJCAA Division II level at Patrick Henry Community College.

