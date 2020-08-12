Fall sports postponed once again

The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) provided the following statement to member schools on Aug. 6.

“At his press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least Sept. 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-21 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for NCHSAA member schools.

“The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee), DPI (North Carolina Department of Public Instruction), a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to Aug. 17, 2020.

“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”

-NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker