Surry student-athletes excel in the classroom

Surry Community College’s student-athletes continued to excel in the classroom despite complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knights’ academic success, both individually and at the team level, was recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“Given the difficult circumstances that our student-athletes faced due to the pandemic, we are so proud of their academic achievements,” said Mark Tucker, Surry Community College athletic director.

Surry’s golf and volleyball programs were named All-Academic Teams due to their overall team GPAs. Only five of the 33 schools in Region X to earn All-Academic honors had multiple teams represented: Surry Community College, Spartanburg-Methodist College, Sandhills Community College, Cape Fear Community College and Catawba Valley Community College.

The Surry men’s golf team aced the test in the classroom, finishing as the top golf team in Region X and 29th nationally with a 3.33 grade point average (GPA). The men’s golf team also finished fifth overall among all Region X colleges that were honored. SCC golf team members include Zekiel Eaton, Evan Marion, Austin Smith and Will Zeller.

The Knights’ golf team is also the reigning Region X champion.

The Surry volleyball team scored big at the net and in class, finishing with a 3.20 GPA. This ranked fourth among all Region X colleges in volleyball. The Lady Knights also placed ninth overall from the 21 Region X colleges that earned academic honors.

On the court, Surry finished 15-9 this past season and advanced to the semifinals of the Region X Tournament. Team members included Ashlyn Brady, Colby Crater, Piper Draughon, Natalie Eaton, Emma Garland, Adrienne Harris, Abbey Johnson, Jenna Simpson, Nikita Sizemore and Hannah Williams.

“We are extremely proud of our athletic teams that earned honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association,” Tucker said. “Despite an academic year that was interrupted due to COVID-19, our student-athletes flourished with all four of our teams finishing with a 2.85 GPA or higher. Our coaches are constantly communicating with our student-athletes about the importance of academics and making education a priority.”

“Additionally, having the top team among Region X is an outstanding honor. We have over 190 total teams in Region X, and for one of our teams to have the highest grade point average is a significant achievement.”

SCC also had 12 Knights earn a spot on the individual NJCAA All-Academic Teams. Surry’s 12 individuals named to the All-Academic squad was the second-most out of all North Carolina community colleges.

Additionally, the six players honored from the SCC baseball team was the most of any community college team in the state.

“We are extremely proud of these student-athletes that exemplify academic and athletic excellence,” Tucker said. “This past academic year was extremely challenging and our student-athletes truly persevered during these very challenging times. To have the second most student-athletes honored for academic excellence is incredible considering that we only have five athletic programs. It is a testament to our faculty, staff, coaches, and most importantly student-athletes.”

Student-athletes were categorized into three different teams based on GPA. All-Academic First Team members finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA, All-Academic Second Team members had between a 3.80-3.99 GPA and All-Academic Third Team members finished in the 3.60-3.79 range.

Three Surry student-athletes earned All-Academic First Team honors: volleyball’s Abbey Johnson and baseball’s Josh Reynolds and Clay Taylor.

Surry placed four members on the Second Team: baseball’s Dillon Draughn, Colby Guy and Lamonte Johnson, and volleyball’s Jenna Simpson.

The Knights earned five Third-Team selections with: volleyball’s Piper Draughon and Adrienne Harris, softball’s Taylorann Fowler, baseball’s Logan Philemon and golf’s Austin Smith.

Surry was one of only four North Carolina community colleges with both multiple teams and individuals earning academic distinction. All 12 Surry student-athletes were also named to either the Dean’s or President’s List at Surry.

“NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president & CEO. “These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms.”