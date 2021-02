The Yadkinville White soccer team played three games the weekend of Nov. 7, to win the Yadkin Soccer Association’s U12 Fall Classic Tournament. The team includes, from left, Moises (Moy) Ocampo, Angel Carrasco, Elijah Salazar, Grason Joyce, Coach Rod Joyce, Mascot Abel Carrasco, Braylen Collins, Skylar Sizemore, Luke Hutchens, Cameron Combs, Logan Hutchens and Waylon Thomas.