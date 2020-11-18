West Yadkin Blue and Gold take to the field

Staff Report
Players from West Yadkin Gold and West Yadkin Blue fight for the ball on Saturday. Courtesy of Amy Rector

<p>A West Yadkin Gold player clears the ball out of harm’s way.</p> <p>Courtesy of Amy Rector</p>

<p>A West Yadkin Blue player takes the ball down the field for her team.</p> <p>Courtesy of Amy Rector</p>

<p>A West Yadkin Blue player, left, tries to take the ball from a West Yadkin Gold player.</p> <p>Courtesy of Amy Rector</p>

YADKINVILLE — On Saturday, the Yadkin County Soccer Association’s season came to a close. On the final day of games, West Yadkin Gold took on West Yadkin Blue. The Blue put up several goals and took an 8-1 win over the Gold. West Yadkin Blue went on to become the tournament champions for 10-under.