West Yadkin Blue and Gold take to the field

YADKINVILLE — On Saturday, the Yadkin County Soccer Association’s season came to a close. On the final day of games, West Yadkin Gold took on West Yadkin Blue. The Blue put up several goals and took an 8-1 win over the Gold. West Yadkin Blue went on to become the tournament champions for 10-under.