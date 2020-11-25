Finney signs with Catawba College

Forbush softball player, Salem Finney, signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Catawba College in 2021. Finney has been a standout player for the Lady Falcons since Sophomore year. She was named the Western Piedmont Pitcher of the Year in 2019-2018, and earned All Conference honors. Her Junior season was cut short due to COVID, but Finney played travel ball over the summer and earned several home runs and strikeouts per game. Finney was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Tatum Finney, Lee Finney, Salem Finney, Rhonda Finney, and Arden Finney. Back row, assistant softball coach Natalie Vestal, Jimmy Warden, Forbush head softball coach Jeremy Helton, Forbush Principal Denny Key, Forbush Athletic Director Matt Pruitt, and assistant softball coach Jamie Sloan.