Millennium Charter hosts North Stokes in home opener

The Millennium Charter volleyball team dropped its 2020 home opener to visiting North Stokes 3-0.

Thursday’s match was more than just Millennium Charter’s home opener for the season. It marked the first volleyball match to take place at the school with the Lions as official members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The Lions were one of four schools in the state added to the list of NCHSAA members between the end of the 2019-20 school year and dthe start of the 2020-21 school year.

This, combined with the lengthy season delay thanks to COVID-19, made Thursday’s match that much more special for the Lions.

“We are so happy to be back on the court,” said Millennium head coach Angie Cullen. “Mask or not, we’re just happy to be back and playing.”

The young Lions squad has been working out for a few months, but just recently had the green light to start official practices. The team was desperate for a match to test its skill against another varsity opponent, and that finally happened on Tuesday when MCA traveled to North Stokes.

Tuesday’s match also went the way of the Vikings, but it wasn’t nearly as competitive as Thursday’s bout.

“Traveling for our really young team meant we had some jitters,” Cullen said. “Tonight, being on the court felt much more comfortable and we went out and competed against North Stokes.”

The Lions kept it close in the first set, even holding the lead for much of the first half of it. North put together a few rallies and got on a roll to take the first set 25-15.

Then in the second, North Stokes started strong and never seemed to let up. The Lady Vikes took the second set 25-11.

Cullen said she knew there would be a learning curve for her players to overcome being so young and coming off such a long layoff. As Thursday’s match progressed, the Lions slowly but surely put pieces together to have a very talented team.

“Tonight they really stepped up and competed,” Cullen said. “I’m really proud of them. It’s just amazing to see them practice something over and over and say ‘it’s different in the real game coach’ and then go out and get better during the match.”

Millennium took the lead early in the second set. The crowd, albeit limited to 25 home fans, came alive and gave the team more energy.

“Even they (the players) said it was nice to have someone cheering for them,” Cullen said.

North Stokes went on a 7-0 run down 10-9 to force an MCA timeout. After trailing 16-10, Millennium put together long rallies and eventually cut the score to 20-18.

After North called a timeout with a two-point difference, the Vikings came out as strong as ever and scored the remaining five points to win.

Cullen expressed just how proud she was of her team and said she can’t wait to see how they continue improving as the season progresses.

The Lions (0-2) will host N.C. Leadership Academy on Nov. 23 and Parkland on Nov. 24.

North Stokes (2-0) stays on the road and will face East Surry on Nov. 24.