Athletes compete at Regionals

Local athletes from Forbush and Starmount competed in the 2021 Cross Country Regionals. Forbush’s meet was held in Dobson, while Starmount travelled up the mountain to Bryson City. Along with the athlete from Starmount, Elkin had eight athletes in the meet, while East Wilkes had one athlete compete.

Forbush had one boy compete in the event, Nate Warden, who placed sixth overall with a time of 17:32.8. For the Lady Falcons, Bianca Gonzalez placed second with a time of 20:48.7, almost two minutes ahead of the third place finisher. Gonzalez’s second place finish, and Warden’s sixth place finish earn both athletes a spot at the State Championship which will be held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Friday.

Forbush Girls:

2. Bianca Gonzalez 20:48.7

17. Darlene Valverde 23:12.1

35. Lorena Mendoza 24:20.4

42. Sarah Wiendhoft 24:54.2

67. Aliana Senter 28:13.2

Forbush Boys:

6. Nate Warden 17:32.8

Starmount Boys:

40. Kirk Cleary 20:23.72

Elkin Girls:

22. Ava Bledsoe 22:48.14

31. Raven Poindexter 23:49.40

39. Maggie Hall 24:45.30

Elkin Boys:

34. Ashton Clendenen 20:04.38

36. Jack Zamudio 20:08.78

59. Jeremy Zamudio 23:04.76

62. Marshall Wells 24:22.36

66. Ethan Vanhorn 29:01.23

East Wilkes Boys:

54. Riley Cannon 22:20.33

