Forbush swimming earn wins

Forbush boy’s took a 322-238 win over North Surry. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

Last week the Forbush Falcons swim team competed in a conference meet against North Surry. The Falcons came out on fire and took team wins in both the girl’s and boy’s events. The Lady Falcons had an overall team score of 420, which held up against North Surry’s score of 399. On the opposite side of the pool, the boy’s team earned 322 points which gave them the lead over North Surry’s 238 points.

The Falcons were able to come up with ties in several events throughout the afternoon. In team events, the Lady Falcons earned a win in the 400 yard relay. The boy’s team earned event wins in the 200 yard relay, and the 200 yard freestyle relay. Full results from the match are listed below.

Girls Scores

Forbush Falcons 420

North Surry Greyhounds 399

Boys Scores

Forbush Falcons 322

North Surry Greyhounds 238

Girls 200 Yards Medley Relay

1. North Surry Greyhounds (A) 2:25.23 40

Cassidy Hull (JR), Maddie Creed (SR), Kara Bryant (SO), Gwendolyn Bode (SO)

2. Forbush Falcons (A) 2:29.85 34

Emily Whitaker (SR), Caroline Montoya (SR), Samantha Post (JR), Katena Morrison (SO)

3. Forbush Falcons (B) 3:16.01 32

Demi Moore (JR), Lupita Carrasco (SR), Annemarie Hutchens (SO), Aurora Garcia (SR)

Boys 200 Yards Medley Relay

1. Forbush Falcons (A) 2:03.18 40

Troy Snow (FR), Chase Smitherman (JR), Nate Warden (SR), Luke Bennett (JR)

Girls 200 Yards Freestyle

1 Kara Bryant (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 2:10.33 20

2 Maddie Creed (SR) North Surry Greyhounds 2:49.95 17

3 Demi Moore (JR) Forbush Falcons 2:52.13 16

4 Emily Whitaker (SR) Forbush Falcons 2:54.59 15

5 Kaylee Burnette (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 2:59.67 14

6 Caroline Montoya (SR) Forbush Falcons 3:12.81 13

Boys 200 Yards Freestyle

1 Nate Warden (SR) Forbush Falcons 2:30.05 20

2 Aiden Johnson (FR) North Surry Greyhounds 2:54.51 17

3 Isaac Cranfill (SR) Forbush Falcons 3:26.70 16

Girls 200 Yards Individual Medley

1 Cassidy Hull (JR) North Surry Greyhounds 2:28.39 20

2 Katena Morrison (SO) Forbush Falcons 3:29.40 17

3 Annemarie Hutchens (SO) Forbush Falcons 3:39.63 16

4 Lupita Carrasco (SR) Forbush Falcons 4:05.88 15

Boys 200 Yards Individual Medley

1. Luke Bennett (JR) Forbush Falcons 3:03.57 DQ

Girls 50 Yards Freestyle

1 Madison Easter (SR) North Surry Greyhounds 34.37 20

2 Molly Easter (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 35.26 17

3 Kaylee Burnette (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 38.06 16

4 Caroline Montoya (SR) Forbush Falcons 39.13 15

5 Aurora Garcia (SR) Forbush Falcons 39.93 14

6 Kylie Cantrell (SO) Forbush Falcons 40.36 13

Boys 50 Yards Freestyle

1 Troy Snow (FR) Forbush Falcons 24.15 20

2 Alec Singleton (JR) North Surry Greyhounds 26.16 17

3 Ethan Snow (SR) Forbush Falcons 29.10 16

4 Owen Raymond (JR) Forbush Falcons 29.72 15

5 Jordan Inman (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 30.38 14

6 Konnor Mauldin (FR) North Surry Greyhounds 30.55 13

Girls 100 Yards Butterfly

1 Kara Bryant (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 1:05.67 20

2 Samantha Post (JR) Forbush Falcons 1:17.67 16

3 Demi Moore (JR) Forbush Falcons 1:44.89 17

Girls 100 Yards Freestyle

1 Kalei Mauldin (JR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:17.49 20

2 Emily Whitaker (SR) Forbush Falcons 1:18.53 17

3 Gwendolyn Bode (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 1:20.21 16

4 Molly Easter (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 1:23.71 15

5 Annemarie Hutchens (SO) Forbush Falcons 1:27.46 14

6 Lupita Carrasco (SR) Forbush Falcons 1:28.69 13

Boys 100 Yards Freestyle

1 Nate Warden (SR) Forbush Falcons 1:05.44 20

2 Jackson Graves (FR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:06.75 17

3 Jordan Inman (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 1:07.13 16

4 Chase Smitherman (JR) Forbush Falcons 1:19.11 15

Girls 500 Yards Freestyle

1 Cassidy Hull (JR) North Surry Greyhounds 6:01.95 20

2 Katena Morrison (SO) Forbush Falcons 8:17.17 17

3 Kylie Cantrell (SO) Forbush Falcons 9:13.69 16

Boys 500 Yards Freestyle

1 Ethan Snow (SR) Forbush Falcons 7:21.35 20

Girls 200 Yards Freestyle Relay

1. North Surry Greyhounds (A) 2:18.13 40

Molly Easter (SO), Kaylee Burnette (SO), Gwendolyn Bode (SO), Kara Bryant (SO)

2. Forbush Falcons (A) 2:41.14 34

Aurora Garcia (SR), Kylie Cantrell (SO), Annemarie Hutchens (SO), Lupita Carrasco (SR)

Boys 200 Yards Freestyle Relay

1. Forbush Falcons (A) 1:50.84 40

Ethan Snow (SR), Nate Warden (SR), Luke Bennett (JR), Troy Snow (FR)

2. North Surry Greyhounds (A) 1:58.26 34

Jordan Inman (SO), Konnor Mauldin (FR), Aiden Johnson (FR), Alec Singleton (JR)

Girls 100 Yards Backstroke

1 Madison Easter (SR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:24.41 20

2 Gwendolyn Bode (SO) North Surry Greyhounds 1:29.90 17

3 Aurora Garcia (SR) Forbush Falcons 1:55.15 16

Boys 100 Yards Backstroke

1 Troy Snow (FR) Forbush Falcons 1:06.20 20

2 Jackson Graves (FR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:10.40 17

3 Aiden Johnson (FR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:33.86 16

4 Owen Raymond (JR) Forbush Falcons 1:39.68 15

Girls 100 Yards Breaststroke

1 Samantha Post (JR) Forbush Falcons 1:31.52 20

2 Maddie Creed (SR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:38.42 17

3 Kalei Mauldin (JR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:38.50 16

Boys 100 Yards Breaststroke

1 Konnor Mauldin (FR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:20.87 20

2 Alec Singleton (JR) North Surry Greyhounds 1:22.90 17

3 Chase Smitherman (JR) Forbush Falcons 1:24.21 16

4 Isaac Cranfill (SR) Forbush Falcons 1:42.15 15

Girls 400 Yards Freestyle Relay

1. Forbush Falcons (A) 4:59.51 40

Demi Moore (JR), Emily Whitaker (SR), Katena Morrison (SO), Samantha Post (JR)

2. North Surry Greyhounds (A) 5:05.98 34

Kalei Mauldin (JR), Madison Easter (SR), Maddie Creed (SR), Cassidy Hull (JR)

Boys 400 Yards Freestyle Relay

1. North Surry Greyhounds (A) 4:35.42 40

Konnor Mauldin (FR), Jordan Inman (SO), Jackson Graves (FR), Alec Singleton (JR)

2. Forbush Falcons (A) 5:18.24 34

Chase Smitherman (JR), Isaac Cranfill (SR), Owen Raymond (JR), Ethan Snow (SR)

