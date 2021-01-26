Lady Falcons down North Surry, 52-43

Kyndall Ellison puts up a three pointer for Forbush. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

EAST BEND — On Tuesday night, the Lady Falcons of Forbush hosted the North Surry Greyhounds (3-2) in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game. The Lady Falcons (3-1) put up the points it needed to take a 52-43 win over the Greyhounds. Forbush is now on a two game win streak, with their only loss coming from West Stokes on Jan. 13.

The first four minutes quarter saw the Lady Falcons take an 8-2 lead over North Surry. Skylar Southard gave Forbush its first points of the night with a jump shot from the key. A minute later, Alexis Ball put up a shot from the right side for a 4-2 lead. The Falcons kept up their momentum on offense with baskets by Southard, and Brittney Gammons. At the three minute mark, the Lady Falcons led North Surry 8-2.

The Lady Greyhounds were able to break Forbush’s scoring rally with two baskets in the third minute. With the Greyhounds gaining on their lead, the Falcons started to pick up their pace. Hailey Workman drove to the basket for the Falcons and passed the ball off to a wide open Kyndall Ellison. The junior took her shot and the ball fell through the hoop for a 10-6 lead. 30 seconds later, Ball had the ball and was fouled going up for a lay-up. From the charity stripe, Ball hit both shots to extend Forbush’s lead to six points.

Before the first quarter was completed, Southard hit a three pointer from the top of the arc for a 15-8 score. The final basket of the quarter was scored by Ball, as she came up with the steal and drove to the basket for an easy lay-up. After one quarter, the Falcons were in control with a 17-8 lead.

In the second quarter Forbush turned up the heat and put pressure on North Surry. The home team scored 20 points in the second quarter, successfully doubling their score. Ball was the top scorer in the second quarter as she added nine points for the Falcons. Ellison had five points, while Southard put up two points.

Forbush had two additional players score in the second quarter, Workman and Amelia Vanhoy. Workman laid down a perfect three pointer from the top of the arc which gave the Falcons a 24-9 lead. In the sixth minute, Vanhoy put up a lay-up with a drive to the basket which put Forbush ahead 29-14. The Falcons had the upper hand as they went into halftime with a 37-18 lead.

Out of the halftime break, North Surry regrouped and outscored the Falcons 12-6. Forbush struggled to maintain possession of the ball, as they accumulated eight turnovers in the third quarter. Although the home team struggled, they still held a 13 point lead heading to the fourth and final quarter.

Forbush started the final eight minutes of the game by giving up nine points, which brought North Surry within six points of the lead. The home team called a timeout in order to regroup and calm their nerves. After the timeout, the Falcons were back on the court and came up with a scoring rally of five points. Ball, Ellison, and Southard put up the points the Falcons needed to keep the game out of North Surry reach. At the end of the game, Forbush earned a 52-43 win over North Surry.

With the win, the Falcons are now 3-1 in the WPAC. Forbush’s next home game is Feb. 2 against North Forsyth.

Stats:

A. Ball – 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 3 turnovers

K. Ellison – 13 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals, 7 turnovers

S. Southard – 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers

H. Workman – 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, 7 turnovers

A. Vanhoy – 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

B. Gammons – 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 turnovers

Kristian Russell may be reached on Twitter @yadkinelksports.