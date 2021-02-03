Rams take road win over Elkin

Brandon Ocampo makes his move down the field for Starmount. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

ELKIN — After an eventful start to the 2021 season, the Starmount Rams were back in action on Friday night. The Rams travelled the short distance across the Yadkin River to take on the Elkin Buckin’ Elks. Things started off in Starmount’s favor with a the blue and orange controlling a majority of the possession. In the final few minutes of the match, the Rams knocked in the game winning goal to take a 2-1 win over Elkin.

The Buckin’ Elks and Rams were level throughout the opening half. Through the midfield and defense, both teams had a good grasp of the other. The Rams were able to sneak through Elkin’s midfield in the 18th minute with the ball at Brandon Ocampo’s feet. Just as Ocampo was crossing the midfield line, he was taken down by an Elkin defender. The foul was called and Stamount had a free kick from 35 yards out. With 22:07 left on the clock in the first half, the free kick was set up by Diego Zuniga. The junior took one look at the goal and sent the ball flying towards the net. The ball flew past the Elkin wall and past the outstretched hands of Elkin’s keeper, Thomas McComb. The free kick had set up Starmount’s first goal of the night, as Zuniga’s kick went into the net for a 1-0 Starmount lead.

After the goal, the Rams started to control a majority of the possession. It was not until the final six minutes of the half that Elkin started to get back in their groove. Patrick Soos helped control the ball through the midfield and passed the ball over Starmount’s back line. Waiting to run onto the ball was Carlos Espinosa. The forward was able to get past Starmount’s keeper and slot the ball into the back of the net. Elkin was able to tie the game 1-1 just before the halftime whistle blew.

After the half, both teams weer fighting for the conference win. Each team had their fare share of chances, but it was the visiting team who came out on top. Starmount was awarded a penalty kick in the latter part of the half, which was taken by Zuniga. The junior once again came up big for the Rams as he scored his second goal of the night. The goal gave Starmount a 2-1 lead and the Rams were able to see the rest of the half out without giving up a goal.

When the final whistle blew, the Rams had taken a 2-1 win over the Buckin’ Elks.

Starmount is now 1-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, while the Elks are 0-1. Starmout travelled to East Wilkes on Tuesday afternoon for another MVAC match. Elkin will play at Ashe County on Thursday night.

