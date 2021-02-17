Starmount sports roundup

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams men’s and women’s basketball teams have been turning on the action over the past week. Along with the basketball teams, the men’s soccer team has also been playing against teams from the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Men’s Basketball:

At the beginning of the season, Starmount looked to be struggling with the loss of their seniors. Over the past two weeks of play, the Rams have started to shake off their nerves and are now in second place in the MVAC. Starmount has won five of their last six games, and are now 8-4 in the conference.

Starmount 49 – East Wilkes 41

Starmount 68 – Wilkes Central 56

Starmount 48 – West Wilkes 42 (Double Overtime)

Starmount 60 – Wilkes Central 48

Starmount 46 – Alleghany 31

Women’s Basketball:

The Lady Rams have struggled this season against their conference opponents, but they are still playing as hard as they can on the court. The women’s team has lost nine of their last ten games, and are sitting in seventh place in the MVAC.

East Wilkes 41 – Starmount 32

Wilkes Central 82 – Starmount 42

West Wilkes 55 – Starmount 39

Wilkes Central 62 – Starmount 38

Men’s Soccer:

Outside in the cold, the Starmount men’s soccer team is a forced to be reckoned with. The Rams are sitting on top of the MVAC with a record of 5-0. The Rams have averaged four goals per match and have only allowed two goals this season. Starmount still has six games left in the season, but the Rams have started off the best way possible. Starmount is also ranked No. 1 in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 1A rankings.

Starmount 10 – East Wilkes 1

Starmount 4 – West Wilkes 0

Starmount 7 – North Wilkes 0

Starmount 1 – Ashe County 0

