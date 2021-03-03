Falcons start season with blow-out win

Forbush earned a 64-0 win to start the season. File Photo

EAST BEND — It has been 456 days since the Forbush Falcons football team has stepped onto the field in East Bend. For roughly 15 months, things have been up in the air when it came to football season in North Carolina. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on some of the high school season, but one thing that it could not stop was the excitement that football was back.

On Thursday night, the Falcons put on their gear and hosted the Atkins Camels in their first game of the 2021 Spring football season. Forbush was coming into the game with several returning players, and new players who were looking to make their name known. The Falcons put up 50 points in the first half alone, which gave them a running clock in the second half. The Falcons scored two additional touchdowns in the second half, which gave them a 64-0 win over the visiting Camels.

Forbush has three more home games scheduled for this season; March 5 against Surry Central, March 26 against North Forsyth, and April 9 against West Stokes.

Away games that will be played are on March 12 at North Surry, March 19 at Walkertown, and April 2 at Carver. Kick-off for the Western Piedmonth Athletic Conference games are set for 7 p.m.

Reach Kristian on Twitter @YadkinElkSports