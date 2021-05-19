SCC golfers headed to NJCAA Championships

Sophomore Austin Smith has earned Region X Golfer of the Year honors. Submitted Photo

DOBSON — It’s been a banner season for the Surry Knights’ golf program.

Sophomore Austin Smith has earned Region X Golfer of the Year honors, and the North Surry product will join teammate Alyssa Cox in representing Surry Community College at the NJCAA Division II Golf Championships. Smith has earned the right to play in the Men’s Championships, set for May 17-21 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. Cox meanwhile, a Mount Airy High School alum, will represent the Knights May 10-13 in the Women’s Championship at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for both of them to have the opportunity,” Surry golf coach Anthony Durham said. “I feel bad for both of them with all the COVID they have had to deal with and not able to play like a normal year, but I couldn’t be happier for either one. They are both great kids and great players, and I’m looking for both to do well at nationals.”

Smith earned Region X Player of the Year honors after shooting rounds of 78 and 74 at the Division II Southeast Golf Championship at Village Green Golf Club in Inman, S.C. in April. He finished as the top individual not to qualify for the nationals as part of a team, placing fifth overall, to earn his spot in the big dance.

“Austin has basically been a top five medalist at every event he has played in. He has won one event as an individual medalist, but he was top five at every event,” Durham said. “He is a great kid and a great golfer.”

Not too shabby considering Smith’s freshman season was cut short a year ago due to the pandemic after just one event.

“What makes him successful is he is determined to make himself better every day. He plays every day. He has excellent grades, and I would think at the end he will come out as an Academic All-American,” Durham said. “It starts with the grades and that transfers right over into golf. He plays every day, doesn’t get down on himself when he is having a bad day, and just pulls through and continues to get better.”

Cox recently placed third in the Georgia Military Invitational. Unlike Smith, Cox was not able to qualify for nationals through a regional tournament. Durham said that really wouldn’t have made a difference, as he felt like the former Mount Airy Bear would have made it anyway.

“She really didn’t have to qualify because of COVID and a lot of teams just did away with their golf teams. The National for her is kind of open this year, but there’s no doubt she would have been in it. We didn’t have regions or she would have won,” Durham said. “She did not have her best rounds in the Georgia Tournament, but she still managed to finish third with some really talented girls in the field.”

Cox plans to continue her golf career at Methodist University, with plans on seeking employment in the field after graduation.

“Alyssa is a lot like Austin. She works so hard from education to golf to actual labor. She’s kept two jobs the whole time she has been in school,” Durham said. “She plans to attend Methodist University next year and play on the golf team, and she plans to study Professional Golf Management.”