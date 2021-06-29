Local wrestlers compete at States

GREATER TRIAD AREA — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association hosted the 2021 Individual State Wrestling Tournament at three locations in a single-day, single-elimination event. Elkin, East Wilkes, Starmount, and Forbush all had wrestlers compete at the state championship in their respective weight classes.

Elkin’s CJ Henderson competed for first place in the 1A 285 pound match, where he fell to Avery County. Henderson placed State Champion Runner-Up with an overall record of 27-2. East Wilkes’ Kole Lambert placed fourth in the 138 pound match, and Zac Helms fell in the quarterfinals. In the 138 pound quarterfinals, Shane Hatfield won by decision over Starmount’s Cole Nixon. In the 2A state championships, Forbush’s Eli Thomas placed third in the 106 pound match. Forbush was also represented by Luke Hurley and Edwin Pozo.

Full results from the 1A and 2A State Championships are listed below.

Championship Results

1A 285 1st Place Match

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 28-0) won by fall over CJ Henderson (Elkin, 27-2) (Fall 2:33)

Consolation Finals

1A 138 3rd Place Match

Shane Hatfield (East Carteret, 23-5) won by decision over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes, 16-7) (Dec 3-0)

2A 106 3rd Place Match

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 34-1) won by fall over Trent Almond (Mt. Pleasant, 18-5) (Fall 3:05)

Semifinals

1A 138 Semifinal

Jonah Hayes (Avery County) 26-1 won by decision over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) 16-6 (Dec 5-4)

1A 285 Semifinal

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 27-1) won by fall over Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 14-2) (Fall 2:56)

2A 106 Semifinal

Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard, 28-0) won by decision over Eli Thomas (Forbush, 34-1) (Dec 8-2)

Quarterfinal Results:

1A 132 Quarterfinals

Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 27-2) won by major decision over Zac Helms (East Wilkes, 21-6) (MD 15-5)

1A 138 Quarterfinals

Shane Hatfield (East Carteret, 22-5) won by decision over Cole Nixon (Starmount, 20-8) (Dec 7-3)

Kole Lambert (East Wilkes, 16-6) won by decision over Emmanuel Tadeo Perez (Manteo, 10-5) (Dec 14-8)

2A 106 Quarterfinals

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 34-1) won by major decision over Spencer May (Trinity, 23-3) (MD 8-0)

2A Opening Round Results:

2A 106 First Round

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 32-0) won by fall over Andy Saine (West Lincoln, 19-3) (Fall 1:28)

2A 126 First Round

Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 19-4) won by decision over Edwin Pozo (Forbush, 30-3) (Dec 9-5)

2A 195 First Round

Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 26-1) won by fall over Luke Hurley (Forbush, 28-4) (Fall 1:52)