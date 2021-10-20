YMCA holds annual golf tournament

Funds from the annual charity will strengthen and increase access to Y programs

WINSTON-SALEM – The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina’s 25th Annual Golf Tournament returns Monday, October 25, at the Bermuda Run Golf Course.

Every year, proceeds for this tournament benefit Y programs that strengthen the community.

“The Y’s Annual Golf Tournament is an incredible event that brings people together for a day of golf and fellowship. But most importantly, this tournament strengthens Y programs and creates more opportunities for people to be a part of the Y,” said Stan Law, President and CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.

He added: “Because of you, more kids can create lifelong memories at summer camp, more teenagers are better prepared for life after graduation, more adults are living healthier lives, and more families have peace of mind knowing their kids are learning life-saving skills in and around water. Dollars raised through the Y’s Golf Tournament make this and so much more possible for our community.”

Anyone interested in participating in the tournament can fill out a team entry form Entries must be received by Thursday, October 21, at the latest.

This year’s Title Sponsor for the golf tournament is Sylvester & Cockrum, and the Budd Group and Precor are this year’s Champion Sponsor.