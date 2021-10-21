Falcons compete at FH2A Championship

The Foothills 2A Conference names its All-Conference selections for high school boys. Pictured, from left: Forbush’s Jonah Keen and Christian Furno, North Surry’s Ray Pell, Wilkes Central’s Kaleb Thornton, Surry Central’s Sebastian Sanchez and Brangly Mazariegos, Wilkes Central’s Quinn Pyke, East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger and Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales. Not pictured: Wilkes Central’s Sean Wilson. Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — New champions were crowned at Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference Cross Country Championship.

All seven FH2A conference teams sent runners to the event held at Veterans Memorial Park. In the team competitions, Surry Central won the girls championship and Wilkes Central won the boys championship.

The team competition is scored based on the finish of a school’s top five times. The only teams to receive points are those that have at least five runners. North Wilkes and West Wilkes didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team in either race.

In the boys race, Wilkes Central led the way with 40 points, followed by Surry Central with 46, Forbush with 63, East Surry with 89 and North Surry with 106. In the girls race, Surry Central set the bar with 29 points, followed by Wilkes Central with 49, North Surry with 85, East Surry with 89 and Forbush with 98. Surry Central’s Jason Bryant and Kevin Pack were named FH2A Girls Cross Country Coaches of the Year.

Girl’s Results

14. Rylee Kiter 23:49.76

17. Chezney Norman 24:50.21

19. Lorena Mendoza 25:54.70

25. Leslie Deleon 27:16.27

36. Haley Quate 39:07.37

Boy’s Results

9. Christian Furno 19:38.38

10. Jonah Keen 19:40.59

12. Drake Parker 20:06.07

14. Cooper Cagna 20:17.44

19. Isaiah Preslar 21:01.38

20. Jaysen Smith 21:03.42

26. Jackson Gentry 22:01.80

31. Landon Keen 22:55.44

32. Bryan Gabriel-Deleon 24:01.63

35. Chris Mendoza 24:43.06

36. Inver Munoz 25:10.46