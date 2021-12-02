Falcons tip-off new basketball season

Forbush will take on Starmount on Friday night. File Photo

EAST BEND — As 2021 draws to a close, the Forbush Falcons are gearing up for the winter sports season. The men’s and women’s varsity basketball teams tipped off the new season last week against Elkin. Both teams took an easy win over the non-conference opponents. On Friday night Forbush will host their cross county rivals, Starmount, in another non-conference game.

Varsity Girls

This season the Lady Falcons are returning to the court with a full roster. Four returning players and eight newcomers make up the 12-woman team. This season will be all about the younger players, as half of the team are incoming freshman. the six freshman are no strangers to winning, as they took home several wins and championships while playing at Forbush Middle School. Bradley Shore is back again for another season as the Lady Falcons head coach. The Falcons are looking to improve on last season’s 6-5 record and hope to earn a spot back in the playoffs. The Lady Falcons will tip-off their games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 23: Forbush 75 – Elkin 37

Nov. 30: Forbush 73 – West Forsyth 60

Dec. 3: Starmount at Forbush

Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin

Dec. 8: West Forsyth at Forbush (6 p.m.)

Dec. 14: West Wilkes at Forbush

Dec. 17: North Surry at Forbush

Dec. 21: Forbush at North Davidson (6 p.m.)

Dec. 22: Ledford at Forbush (6 p.m.)

Dec. 27 – Dec. 29: Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4: Forbush at Ledford (6 p.m.)

Jan. 7 Forbush at Surry Central (6 p.m.)

Jan. 11: East Surry at Forbush

Jan. 14: North Wilkes at Forbush

Jan. 18: Forbush at Wilkes Central

Jan. 21: Forbush at Starmount

Jan. 25: Forbush at West Wilkes

Jan. 28: Forbush at North Surry

Feb. 1: Surry Central at Forbush

Feb. 4: Forbush at East Surry

Feb. 8: Forbush at North Wilkes

Feb. 11: Wilkes Central at Forbush

Varsity Boys

The Forbush varsity boys started their season with a 78-41 win over Elkin. This year Forbush will be returning six players to its 2021 team. Of those six returning players, four of them were starters. Returning for his senior year is Peyton Compton, who was named All District, All Conference, and the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Forbush ended last season with one of their best conference records in over ten years. The Falcons placed second in the WPAC with a 9-3 record. Along with the second place finish, the Falcons made it to the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs. Jon Huggins returns to the sidelines as the head coach for the varsity team. Games will begin at 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 23: Forbush 78 – Elkin 41

Nov. 30: West Forsyth at Forbush

Dec. 3: Starmount at Forbush

Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin

Dec. 8: West Forsyth at Forbush

Dec. 14: West Wilkes at Forbush (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 17: North Surry at Forbush (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 21: Forbush at North Davidson (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 22: Ledford at Forbush (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 27 – Dec. 29: Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4: Forbush at Ledford (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 7 Forbush at Surry Central

Jan. 11: East Surry at Forbush

Jan. 14: North Wilkes at Forbush

Jan. 18: Forbush at Wilkes Central

Jan. 21: Forbush at Starmount

Jan. 25: Forbush at West Wilkes

Jan. 28: Forbush at North Surry

Feb. 1: Surry Central at Forbush

Feb. 4: Forbush at East Surry

Feb. 8: Forbush at North Wilkes

Feb. 11: Wilkes Central at Forbush