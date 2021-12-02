Falcons tip-off new basketball season

EAST BEND — As 2021 draws to a close, the Forbush Falcons are gearing up for the winter sports season. The men’s and women’s varsity basketball teams tipped off the new season last week against Elkin. Both teams took an easy win over the non-conference opponents. On Friday night Forbush will host their cross county rivals, Starmount, in another non-conference game.
Varsity Girls
This season the Lady Falcons are returning to the court with a full roster. Four returning players and eight newcomers make up the 12-woman team. This season will be all about the younger players, as half of the team are incoming freshman. the six freshman are no strangers to winning, as they took home several wins and championships while playing at Forbush Middle School. Bradley Shore is back again for another season as the Lady Falcons head coach. The Falcons are looking to improve on last season’s 6-5 record and hope to earn a spot back in the playoffs. The Lady Falcons will tip-off their games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Nov. 23: Forbush 75 – Elkin 37
Nov. 30: Forbush 73 – West Forsyth 60
Dec. 3: Starmount at Forbush
Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin
Dec. 8: West Forsyth at Forbush (6 p.m.)
Dec. 14: West Wilkes at Forbush
Dec. 17: North Surry at Forbush
Dec. 21: Forbush at North Davidson (6 p.m.)
Dec. 22: Ledford at Forbush (6 p.m.)
Dec. 27 – Dec. 29: Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4: Forbush at Ledford (6 p.m.)
Jan. 7 Forbush at Surry Central (6 p.m.)
Jan. 11: East Surry at Forbush
Jan. 14: North Wilkes at Forbush
Jan. 18: Forbush at Wilkes Central
Jan. 21: Forbush at Starmount
Jan. 25: Forbush at West Wilkes
Jan. 28: Forbush at North Surry
Feb. 1: Surry Central at Forbush
Feb. 4: Forbush at East Surry
Feb. 8: Forbush at North Wilkes
Feb. 11: Wilkes Central at Forbush
Varsity Boys
The Forbush varsity boys started their season with a 78-41 win over Elkin. This year Forbush will be returning six players to its 2021 team. Of those six returning players, four of them were starters. Returning for his senior year is Peyton Compton, who was named All District, All Conference, and the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Forbush ended last season with one of their best conference records in over ten years. The Falcons placed second in the WPAC with a 9-3 record. Along with the second place finish, the Falcons made it to the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs. Jon Huggins returns to the sidelines as the head coach for the varsity team. Games will begin at 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Nov. 23: Forbush 78 – Elkin 41
Nov. 30: West Forsyth at Forbush
Dec. 3: Starmount at Forbush
Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin
Dec. 8: West Forsyth at Forbush
Dec. 14: West Wilkes at Forbush (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 17: North Surry at Forbush (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 21: Forbush at North Davidson (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 22: Ledford at Forbush (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 27 – Dec. 29: Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4: Forbush at Ledford (7:30 p.m.)
Jan. 7 Forbush at Surry Central
Jan. 11: East Surry at Forbush
Jan. 14: North Wilkes at Forbush
Jan. 18: Forbush at Wilkes Central
Jan. 21: Forbush at Starmount
Jan. 25: Forbush at West Wilkes
Jan. 28: Forbush at North Surry
Feb. 1: Surry Central at Forbush
Feb. 4: Forbush at East Surry
Feb. 8: Forbush at North Wilkes
Feb. 11: Wilkes Central at Forbush