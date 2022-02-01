Cards, Lady Hounds win FH2A Swim Titles

Competitors in the boys 200-yard freestyle take-off from the starting block. JR Willoughby Photography The North Surry Lady Greyhounds captured the Foothills 2A Conference Championship at Wednesday’s meet. Greyhound Athletics East Surry’s Claire Hull (Cardinal cap) and North Surry’s Cassidy Hull (NS cap) are neck-and-neck in the 200-yard individual medley. Cassidy, who was named Female Swimmer of the Year for the conference, went on to win the event. JR Willoughby Photography East Surry’s 200-yard medley relay team is pictured with their gold medals. From left: Aiden Richardson, Colby Goins, Vann Kipple and Andrew Needham. Needham was named Foothills 2A Conference Male Swimmer of the Year. JR Willoughby Photography Surry Central’s Mallory Cave led the Golden Eagles with three Gold Medals in the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. She is pictured here with the gold medal for the 50-yard freestyle. JR Willoughby Photography

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Foothills 2A Conference Swimming Championship had a distinct Surry County flavor to it.

Surry County teams won 20 of 22 total events at Wednesday’s conference championship held at the Armfield Civic Center. The three Surry Co. teams won all 11 girls events and 9-of-11 boys events.

The North Surry girls and East Surry boys won the team championships as well as the top individual awards.

North Surry senior Cassidy Hull, who won three gold medals and one silver medal, was named FH2A Female Swimmer of the Year, while Greyhound coach Susan Bryant was named Girls Coach of the Year.

East Surry sophomore Andrew Needham was named FH2A Male Swimmer of the Year and took home four gold medals. Cardinal coach Krista Cox was named Boys Coach of the Year.

Girls results

1. North Surry Greyhounds 222

2. Surry Central Golden Eagles 175

3. East Surry Cardinals 171

4. Forbush Falcons 131

5. West Wilkes Blackhawks 38

6. Wilkes Central Eagles 2

7. North Wilkes Vikings 2

Female Swimmer of the Year Cassidy Hull was one of three competitors to win three gold medals in the girls competition. Cassidy did so by winning the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:26.54, the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:56.08, and the 400-yard freestyle relay with teammates Baley Hawks, Kalei Mauldin and Kara Bryant.

Bryant also won three gold medals in the championship meet. In addition to her win in the 400 freestyle relay, Bryant won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.88 and the 100 butterfly at 1:05.99.

The other female competitor to win three gold medals was also from Surry County: Surry Central’s Mallory Cave. Cave was victorious in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.78 seconds, won the 100 freestyle in 59.13 seconds and was part of the relay team that won the 200 freestyle relay at 2:02.85. Cave was joined by teammates Joanna Arroyo, Kayli Grizzell and Audrey Poindexter.

Two East Surry girls each won two medals: Haley Joyce and Claire Hull. Individually, Claire won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.13 and Joyce won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.41. The Cardinal duo were also half of East Surry’s 200 medley relay team that won gold. Aby Caro and Elise Marion filled the remaining two spots in the winning lineup.

Competitors that finished in first or second in any event were given All-Conference Honors. Second-place finishers are listed below by school.

East Surry: Claire Hull – 200 IM 2:27.80; Haley Joyce – 500 freestyle 6:10.29; Savannah Raths, Aby Caro, Claire Hull, Haley Joyce – 400 freestyle relay 4:43.04

Forbush: Samantha Post – 50 freestyle 28.80; Demi Moore, Ella Sizemore, Katena Morrison, Samantha Post – 200 freestyle relay 2:10.85

North Surry: Gwendolyn Bode, Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant, Baley Hawks – 200 medley relay 2:16.97

Surry Central: Joanna Arroyo – 100 butterfly 1:13.09, 100 backstroke 1:14.90; Audrey Poindexter – 100 breaststroke 1:33.69

West Wilkes: Katie Garza – 200 freestyle 2:18.79, 100 freestyle 1:01.77

Boys results

1. East Surry Cardinals 244

2. Forbush Falcons 155

3. Surry Central Golden Eagles 153

4. North Surry Greyhounds 141

5. Wilkes Central Eagles 112

Male Swimmer of the Year Andrew Needham was one of two swimmers, male or female, to win four gold medals at the conference championship.

Individually, Needham finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.16 and won the 100 butterfly at 56.66 seconds. Needham was also part of two winning relay teams: he joined Aiden Richardson, Colby Goins and Vann Kipple to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:02.03, then won the 200 freestyle relay at 1:43.97 with teammates Goins, Derek Freeman and Gavin Atkins.

Goins was the other swimmer to leave with four gold medals. In addition to the two relay teams listed above, Goins won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.45 and won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.52.

Richardson won three gold medals for the Cardinals. Richardson won with the aforementioned 200 medley relay team, teamed with Freeman, Atkins and Jonathan Parker to win the 400 freestyle relay at 4:18.31, then won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:32.81.

East Surry’s ninth gold medal was won by Parker in the 200 freestyle. Parker took first in the event with a time of 2:25.26.

The two remaining boys gold medals were split between Forbush and Wilkes Central. Forbush’s Luke Bennett won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.79 seconds, and Wilkes Central’s David Olsen won the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.95 seconds.

Second-place finishers that subsequently earned All-Conference Honors are listed below by school.

East Surry: Derek Freeman – 500 freestyle 7:03.55

Forbush: Chase Smitherman, Logan Boles, Cooper Cagna, Luke Bennett – 400 freestyle relay 4:49.22

North Surry: Kinston Nichols, Konnor Mauldin, Jackson Graves, Alec Singleton – 200 medley relay 2:12.54; Jordan Inman – 100 butterfly 1:13.09; Alec Singleton – 50 freestyle 26.00 seconds, 100 freestyle 58.22; Alec Singleton, Jordan Inman, Konnor Mauldin, Jackson Graves – 200 freestyle relay 1:52.94; Jackson Graves – 100 backstroke 1:04.20

Wilkes Central: Kendall Readis – 200 individual medley 2:14.45; Jacob Chapman – 100 butterfly 1:12.69; David Olsen – 1:17.11

