Rams send out seniors on high note, press past East Wilkes

Braxton Long, seen here driving past Starmount’s Xavier King, led East Wilkes with 16 points during Friday night’s game. East Wilkes’ Ledger Blackburn puts up a jumper while being defended by, from left-to-right, Quadarius McClinton, Eli Wingler and Xavier King in the first quarter. East Wilkes’ Briggs Gentry slices through the Starmount defense of Jadon Hurt-Bailey (3), Quadarius McClinton and Eli Wingler in the first half of Friday’s game Davion Coleman, one of four Starmount seniors honored prior to Friday’s game, prepares to attempt a free throw late. Zack Armstrong, of Starmount, blocks East Wilkes’ Ledger Blackburn in the first half.

BOONVILLE — Eli Wingler was in a zone on Friday night and it helped lead the Starmount boy’s basketball team to a 71-53 win against East Wilkes.

Wingler, one of four seniors recognized before Friday’s game, led all scorers with 24 points, with 11 of them coming in the third quarter (he had 15 second-half points).

Wingler’s big second half played a key role in helping the Rams, who concluded the regular season at 5-14 (4-8 in the Northwest 1A Conference), create some separation on the scoreboard.

The Cardinals (6-14, 3-9) cut Starmount’s lead to 34-26 early in the third quarter on a basket from Eric Adams.

After back-to-back baskets from Xavier King pushed the lead back to double figures, Wingler stretched the lead to 15 (41-26) with a layup off a nice feed from fellow senior Quadarius McClinton.

Wingler then connected on a pair of put backs and then hit a 3-pointer just before the third quarter buzzer to extend the lead to 20 at 55-35.

As entertaining as Wingler’s third quarter performance (and second half for that matter) was, the loudest ovation of the night may have come for Davion Coleman.

The senior, who started Friday and has multiple offers from Division-three schools for football, checked back into the game to attempt a pair of free throws following an East Wilkes technical foul late in the fourth quarter.

Coleman, a player who head coach Avery Wallis said, “doesn’t get a whole lot of minutes but has made the most of his opportunities this season,” missed on the first free throw.

After taking a deep breath, and still keeping a smile on his face, Coleman connected on the second freebie to send the Rams student section, which is located right behind Starmount’s bench, into a frenzy.

That roar got even louder after Coleman connected on a jumper from in close with less than a minute to play to make it a 71-51 advantage.

Despite the margin of defeat, East Wilkes was very much in the game early on.

Starmount scored 11 of the game’s first 14 points, but the Cardinals used an 11-4 run to cut into the early deficit, highlighted a 3-pointer from Adams and layup in transition from Braxton Long.

Both players notched double figures as Long paced the visitors with 16 points and Adams chipped in 10.

Weston Brown, who matched Adams with 10 points, made it a one-possession game after one quarter at 20-18 thanks to back-to-back buckets.

After taking East Wilkes’ best shot early, it was Starmount’s turn in the second quarter and the Rams responded with a 6-0 run to push the lead to eight (28-20) on a pair of buckets from Zack Armstrong.

In addition to Wingler, King joined him in double figures with 14 points and Zack Dezern and Armstrong added eight and seven points, respectively.

Ledger Blackburn just missed out on double figures for the Cardinals as he finished with eight points.

East Wilkes 18 4 13 18 — 53

Starmount 20 12 23 16 — 71

EAST WILKES: Briggs Gentry 20-1 4; Eric Adams 4 1-3 10; Weston Brown 4 2-4 10; Braxton Long 6 1-3 16; Ledger Blackburn 4 0-0 8; Austin Blackburn 0 0-0 0; Mason Lyon 0 0-0 0; Gavin Dowell 1 0-0 2; Owen Combs 1 1-2 3. Team Totals: 22 5-13 53.

STARMOUNT: Xavier King 5 2-4 14; Quadarius McClinton 3 2-4 9; Jaylyn Adams 1 2-2 4; Davion Coleman 1 1-2 3; Eli Wingler 9 5-5 24; Jadon Hurt-Bailey 1 0-0 2; Zack Dezern 3 2-2 8; Preston Williams 0 0-0 0; Anthony Rengel 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 26 15-23 71.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Long 3, Adams. Starmount: King 2, McClinton, Wingler.