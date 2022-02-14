Lady Cardinals bolt past Starmount behind early surge, bench play

Starmount’s Morgan Pinnix shoots over East Wilkes’ Kierstin Johnson. Starmount’s Emily Brewer drives to the basket against East Wilkes’ Peyton Mastin in the second half of Friday’s game. East Wilkes’ Hallie Younger puts up a jumper while being guarded by Starmount’s Fantasia Hagler and Caroline Wood (12). East Wilkes’ Brea Jordan goes in for a basket while Starmount’s Fantasia Hagler gives chase. Layken Mathis, seen here shooting from the free-throw line against East Wilkes’ Jordyn Bailey, paced Starmount with 10 points — the only double-digit scorer on either team.

BOONVILLE — After a poor performance on offense at Mount Airy last Wednesday, the East Wilkes girls basketball team was in search of a bounce-back win on Friday night.

The Lady Cardinals got exactly that as it spoiled Starmount’s Senior Night with a 46-30 to secure a second-place finish in the Northwest 1A Conference.

With the victory, East Wilkes (16-7, 10-2) has put itself in even better shape to secure one of the conference’s two spots for the upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The conference champion Lady Granite Bears have locked up one of those spots and barring a potential upset in this week’s conference tournament (which began Tuesday night for the girls), the other spot would go to the Lady Cardinals.

East Wilkes was held to just eight first-half points at Mount Airy, but made up for that behind a fast start Friday; one in which it scored 12 of the game’s first 13 points.

Big baskets from Kierstin Johnson and Lilly Adams quickly set the tone and Kelsea Absher pushed the lead to 12-1 with a 3-pointer.

After the Lady Rams finally made a basket — a steal and layup from Layken Mathis — Absher knocked down another 3-pointer and then Brea Jordan pushed the lead to 17-3 after one quarter with a put back.

A key contributor off the bench for East Wilkes since being called up from the JV squad before the new year, Absher tied for top scorer on Friday with eight points. The sophomore also hit all three of her field goal attempts.

Briley Church connected on a triple of her own and knocked down a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 20 (28-8), but Starmount (9-10, 8-4) went on a little run to close out the half.

Bella Stewart hit a 3-pointer and Mathis converted on a put back with less than a second to play in the first half to make it 28-14.

An Emily Brewer steal and layup got the Lady Rams as close as 13 at 32-19, but the Lady Cardinals used an 8-3 run to put the game out of reach.

First, Payton Spicer hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter. The sophomore, who joined Absher as the team’s leading scorer with eight points,

knocked down another basket from beyond the arc to push the lead to as many as 21 (43-22).

Despite no players in double figures, the Lady Cardinals had a well-balanced attack. In addition to Spicer and Absher, Church and Johnson finished with seven points apiece and Jordan chipped in six.

Johnson also grabbed eight boards and had five blocks. Adams added seven rebounds, including five of the offensive glass (Johnson also had five offensive boards).

Mathis paced the Lady Rams, who enter the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed, as the only double-digit scorer with 10 points and Stewart added eight.

Despite the loss, third place is the highest finish for Starmount since the 2008-09 season. Then a member of the 2A Mountain Valley Conference, the Lady Rams finished 9-3 in the league and 19-6 overall.

The eight conference wins for them are the most since the 2011-12 season when they went 8-8.

Much like the Lady Rams, this winter has also served as a turnaround season for East Wilkes after a trio of down years following a 23-5 campaign back in 2017-18. The 16 wins are more than the previous three seasons combined (15).

The first round of the Northwest Conference tournament kicked off Tuesday evening as Starmount, which is also the host site for the entire tournament, faced No. 6 North Stokes.

The Lady Cardinals faced No. 7 Alleghany. The semifinals are scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the finals scheduled for Friday night.

East Wilkes 17 11 7 11 — 46

Starmmount 3 11 5 11 — 30

EAST WILKES: Peyton Mastin 1 2-4 4; Lilly Adams 2 0-0 4; Jordyn Bailey 1 0-0 2; Briley church 1 4-8 7; Kierstin Johnson 2 3-6 7; Savannah Sparks 0 0-0 0; Payton Spicer 2 2-3 8; Kelsea Absher 3 0-0 8; Hallie Younger 0 0-0 0; Brea Jordan 1 4-8 6. Team Totals: 13 15-29 46.

STARMOUNT: Emily Brewer 2 1-2 5; Fantasia Hagler 0 1-2 1; Caroline Wood 0 1-2 1; Eden Hutchens 1 0-0 2; Killian Warren 0 0-0 0; LaykenMathis 4 0-3 10; Amerlia Vanhoy 0 0-4 0; Morgan Pinnix 1 1-2 3; Bella Stewart 1 3-4 6; Lisbeidy Sanchez 1 0-0 2; Hannah Sanchez 0 0-0 0. 10 7-19 30.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Spicer 2, Absher 2, Church.