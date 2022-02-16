Forbush wrestlers compete at area tournaments

Forbush’s Luke Hurley, seen during last month’s Foothils 2A Conference tournament, won the 2A Midwest Regional championship at 195 pounds. Drake Parker won two matches for Forbush during last weekend’s 2A Midwest Regional tournament.

Forbush’s Jose Pina-Velasquez finished third in the 106-pound class at the 2A Midwest Regional tournament to advance to this weekend’s NCHSAA state tournament in Greensboro.

Forbush’s Luke Hurley, seen during last month’s Foothils 2A Conference tournament, won the 2A Midwest Regional championship at 195 pounds.

Drake Parker won two matches for Forbush during last weekend’s 2A Midwest Regional tournament.