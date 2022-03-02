Forbush presses past Golden Lions, fall to Bulldogs in 3rd round

The Forbush boy’s basketball team saw its run in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs come to an end on Saturday evening.

Behind a big first half, Jay M. Robinson advanced to the Western Regional semifinals with an 84-63 win over the Falcons in Concord.

Despite the 21-point defeat, Forbush (22-7) stayed close with the No. 6 Bulldogs early on, trailing 8-7 early in the first quarter. But Robinson (25-3) used a 10-2 run to create some separation and doubled up the Falcons after one quarter, 24-12.

Robinson, which hosted Monroe (19-6) on Tuesday night, led 48-20 at halftime.

“I thought Robinson really exerted a lot of defensive pressure and they shot the ball from the outside better than I had hoped,” Forbush head coach Jon Huggins said. “I know it sounds cliché’, but I thought we competed hard, particularly in the second half.”

The No. 14 Falcons fought back in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs by seven over the next 16 minutes.

Prior to Saturday’s loss, the Falcons reached the third round on the strength of a 59-55 win at No. 3 Shelby.

The Falcons trailed 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 29-28 at halftime, but much like in their first-round win over T.W. Andrews, battled back behind the play of seniors Peyton Compton and Cannon Doub.

Compton led all scorers with 23 points and Doub finished with 17 — 13 of them coming after halftime.

Brandley Luna and Joe Hennings finished with seven and six points, respectively.

“Overall, I have really enjoyed this season. Our team is comprised of some really strong students who also happen to be really good basketball players,” Huggins said after Saturday’s game. “Their success this season is a testament to their close friendships, their parents and travel coaches, and all the years they have played together. It has been a special group and they have been a joy to coach.”

Drew Hollifield led a quartet of Golden Lions (17-5) in double figures with 16 points and Demario Allen chipped in 12. JaKeith Hamilton and Daylin Lee finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Forbush 16 12 18 13 — 59

Shelby 21 8 14 12 — 55

FORBUSH: Peyton Compton 9 3-5 23; Noah Crews 0 0-0 0; Cannon Doub 4 9-9 17; Dawson Graham 1 1-2; Joe Hennings 3 0-0 6; Caden Funk 1 0-0 3; Brandley Luna 3 1-2 7. Team Totals 21 14-18 59.

SHELBY:Jakeith Hamilton 4 1-2 11; Drew Hollifield 5 3-4 16; Daylin Lee 5 0-0 10; Dominique Downs 2 1-3 6; Demario Allen 6 0-3 12; Izay Bridges 0 0-0 0; Jaden Pierce 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 22 5-12 55.

THREE-POINTERS: Forbush: Compton 2, Funk. Shelby: Hollifield 3, Hamilton 2, Downs.