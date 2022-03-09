Forbush seniors sign for college sports

Ayden Gardner signs to play football at Ferrum College. Wesley Trivette signs to play football for Ferrum College. Baylee Ramey has signed to play football at Brevard College. Emily Tyree will run track at High Point University. Virginia Crews has signed to play softball at Methodist University. Derek Matthews has signed to play football for Wake Forest University.

Several senior student athletes at Forbush High School have signed letters of intent to play sports at the college level.

Derek Matthews will be playing football at Wake Forest University.

Also pursuing college football will be Baylee Ramey at Brevard College and Wesley Trivette at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia. Ayden Gardner has also signed to play football at Ferrum. Senior Peyton Compton has signed to play basketball for Ferrum College.

Emily Tyree will run track at High Point University. Virginia Crews will play softball at Methodist University.