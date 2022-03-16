Lady Rams charge past North Wilkes for first win

Starmount’s girls soccer team turned in a dominant performance in a 7-1 win over North Wilkes at a soggy Raner Wiles Stadium in Hays last Tuesday evening.

After being outscored 12-1 in their first two matches this spring, the Lady Rams built up a 3-0 advantage at halftime.

Starmount, which was led by two goals from junior Allison Vazquez, tacked on four more scores in the second half.

In all, six different Lady Rams (1-2) found the back of the net. Amy Ocampo, Annette Arellano, Mariana Arroyo, Melissa Jimenez and Meyli Carrasco also scored. Carrasco and Vazquez also had assists.

Crystal Ruiz assisted on a pair of goals and Roselin Carranza had an assist for Starmount, which dropped a 4-0 decision to Surry Central on Monday evening.

Allie Billings notched the Lady Vikings’ only goal.