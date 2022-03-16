Lady Rams overcome early hole, upend Forbush

Starmount continued its strong start to the 2022 softball season with a 6-3 victory against Yadkin County rival Forbush on Monday evening in Boonville.

The Lady Rams improved to 4-0 heading into Northwest 1A Conference play, which begins Friday at home against North Stokes.

But they first had to overcome an early hole as the Lady Falcons (2-3) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third.

After singles from Arden Finney and Brooke Davis, both runners advanced on the base paths thanks to a sacrifice bunt from Korbyn Brown.

Virginia Crews plated Finney and Davis with two-run triple to right field. The senior then scored on a passed ball to give the visitors a 3-0 advantage.

Starmount cut into the deficit thanks to a two-out rally in the bottom half of the third.

Leadoff hitter Alli Pardue, who went 3-for-4 to pace Starmount at the plate, reached on a two-out infield single and advanced to third on Bella Stewart’s single.

Morgan Lawson scored Pardue with an RBI single to cut the deficit to two.

The Lady Rams looked like they might come away empty in the fourth after the first two batters were retired.

But Hannah Hall put herself in scoring position with a double to center. Summer Fontana and Peyton Howell loaded the bases, which set up a two-run double by Pardue to tie the game.

Stewart gave the hosts a 4-3 lead with RBI single and Pardue scored an insurance run during Lawson’s at-bat.

Fontana tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double.

The senior also picked up the win inside the circle as she allowed just one hit and no runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Stewart, Lawson, Hall and Emma Smith each added two hits apiece for Starmount.

Forbush, which opened Foothills 2A Conference play this week against East Surry, also received a base hit from Emma Sorrell. The Lady Falcons had just four hits in the ball game.

Prior to Monday’s game, Forbush captured an 8-1 win over 4A West Forsyth last Thursday night in Clemmons.

Sorrell spearheaded the Lady Falcons attack the plate as she went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in. The junior hit a bases clearing double during Forbush’s five-run fourth inning.

Sorrell then smacked a solo home run in the top of the seventh. Aria Wilson also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Forbush pitching also limited the Lady Titans to just one run and seven hits in the game. Carley Joyner struck out seven and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings.

Elle Southern also tossed two relief innings and allowed three hits and one run.