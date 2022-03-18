Falcons down Lady Cards in FH2A action

Forbush takes on East Surry in softball on Friday.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Forbush erupted for 13 runs on 11 hits to defeat East Surry 13-2 on Friday.

The teams met earlier in the week in East Bend in a much tighter affair. The game on March 15, which served as the Foothills 2A Conference opener for both teams, also went the way of the Falcons 6-5.

Forbush’s Carley Joyner pitched all six innings of Friday’s game. The junior struck out six batters, walked one, allowed three hits and two runs.

Three different Cardinals spent time on the mound for East Surry. Elise Marion, Riley Pennington and Maegan Banks combined to pitch six innings and threw three strikeouts, three walks, allowed 11 hits and 13 runs. The Lady Cards also committed eight errors as a team.

Leadoff Korbyn Brown started the game with a single for the Falcons. Brown stole second base, then went to third on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly from Virginia Crews scored Brown for the first run of the game.

Despite putting runners on second and third later in the inning, Forbush’s only run of the first two innings was scored by Brown. East Surry’s Riley Pennington singled to start the bottom half of the second inning, but she was the only Cardinal to get on base during that time.

Forbush opened the game up with four runs in the top of the third. Brown once again led with a hit, this time a double hit to right field. Crews scored Brown with an RBI single, then a 2RBI triple from Kiki Wall scored Crews and the recently walked Aria Wilson.

East Surry went three-up three-down in the third and fourth innings, allowing Forbush to build on its lead in the fifth. Wilson led off with a single, Wall was walked and then Kasey Matthews hit an RBI double to score Wilson. Arden Finney got on base after a Cardinal fielding error that also allowed Wall to score. Brooke Davis later scored Matthews after hitting an RBI single to make it 8-0.

The Cardinals battled back in the bottom of the fifth when Clara Willard crushed a home run over the left-field fence. Kenzie Shoffner was walked with two outs in the inning, but never advanced past first.

A pair of Cardinal fielding errors led to three quick runs in the top of the sixth. Banks, now pitching for East Surry, threw a strikeout after a Forbush fly-out to get the inning’s penultimate out, but the Falcons weren’t done scoring yet. Three fielding errors were committed during the next four batters allowing for two more Falcon runs to be scored, increasing the lead to 13-1.

East Surry continued to fight in the sixth inning. Banks singled with one out, then rounded the bases on a Pennington hit that was dropped near the left-field fence. The late flurry wasn’t enough to keep the game going, however, and the night ended after six innings due to Forbush’s 11-run advantage.

Forbush improves to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the FH2A Conference, while East Surry drops to 1-6 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.

Scoring

Forbush – 1, 0, 4, 0, 3, 5, X = 13

East Surry – 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, X = 2

