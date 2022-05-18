Late rally boosts Lady Phoenix past Forbush in 2nd round

Aria Wilson, seen here against East Wilkes earlier this season, finishes with two hits Forbush’s second-round playoff game with McMichael. Emma Sorrell

The McMichael softball squad used some late-game heroics to defeat Forbush, 7-5, last in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs in East Bend.

One of those acts of heroism came in the form of a two-run homer from Haley Joyce with two outs in a tie ball game in the top of the seventh inning.

But before Joyce’s long ball, the No. 13 Lady Phoenix trailed 5-4 with one out in the top of the sixth.

After Savannah Lockhart, who homered in the third inning, was intentionally walked, Joyce popped out to Brooke Davis at second base. Lockhart advanced to third on Makenna Stewart’s single to center and scored on an RBI single from Bradyn Case to tie the game.

After pitcher Ellie Southern hit Kaylee Boles with a pitch, the freshman collected herself and induced fly outs to Emily Hopper and Jada Johnson.

Forbush, which finished its season at 19-7, and McMichael were even through the game’s first three innings as they were tied 4-4.

The Lady Phoenix (21-7) jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the top of the third, highlighted by Lockhart’s grand slam.

Davis put the Lady Falcons on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single.

Forbush loaded the bases after an Emma Sorrell single and Aria Wilson, who along with Sorrell had two hits in the game, tied the game with a two-run single. Korbyn Brown also scored during Wilson’s at-bat on a wild pitch.

Wilson gave the No. 4 Lady Falcons a one-run lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

Southern took the loss for the Lady Falcons as she allowed seven hits along with four walks and struck out five in a complete-game effort.

McMichael saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night in a 4-3 defeat at West Stokes.

Lady Falcons blank Randleman to advance

Fresh off a trio of walk-off wins, Forbush dispatched of Randleman, 8-0, in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs on May 10.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Virginia Crews and Kasey Matthews quickly gave the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead after two innings. Crews, a senior who went 2-for-3 at the plate, extended the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth after her second RBI single of the game.

Emma Sorrell and Wilson punctuated the game in the bottom of the six with a trio of runs. Sorrell connected on an RBI single and Wilson added a two-run single.

The early run support gave Southern plenty to work with as she pitched a two-hit shutout with no walks and nine strikeouts.

In addition to Crews, Wall finished with two hits and Brown and Southern finished with a hit apiece.