Soccer roundup: Elkin seizes share of conference championship, teams learn postseason fates

Elkin had a simple objective going into its regular-season finale last Wednesday at Grissom Stadium — defeat East Wilkes and let fate handle the rest in regards to the Northwest 1A Conference girls soccer championship.

With the 9-0 win over the Lady Cardinals, the Lady Elks did their part. Twenty-four hours later, South Stokes earned a 2-1 win over Mount Airy, which meant that the trio of clubs would earn a share of the conference title.

With a 10-2 league mark, Elkin (14-3-1) captured it first conference title since 2009, which also happened to be its final season in the old Northwest 1A. The Lady Elks joined the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference the next school year and remained there for the next 12 years.

According to Diana McCulloch, Elkin’s head coach and a member of that 2009 Lady Elks squad, the team went through its regular practice on Thursday in preparation of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

But that’s not say that the match between the Lady Granite Bears and Lady Sauras wasn’t on their minds.

“The game was on all our minds Thursday but we practiced our normal practice to prepare for the playoffs and I got to catch the last 30 minutes and the overtime periods online,” said McCulloch. “It was super exciting to watch and we were thrilled when South came away with the win for the conference tie.”

In addition to the match with East Wilkes, last Wednesday was also senior night and four of the five Lady Elks to tally a goal were seniors.

Chandler Beals, Margaret Freeman, Laura Couch and Selena Islas all scored in their final home regular season match. Freshman Alla Summers also found the back of the net in the win.

Starmount rebounded from a two-goal defeat at West Wilkes with a 7-0 win over North Stokes in the regular season finale on Thursday.

With the win, the Lady Rams improved to 8-11-1 and 5-7 in league play — good enough to finish tied for fourth in the standings.

In the final home match of the year, seniors led the way for Starmount as Meyli Carrasco scored five goals.

Fellow twelfth-grader Crystal Ruiz scored twice as the Lady Rams built a 5-0 halftime advantage. Junior Allison Vazquez assisted on two goals while Ashley Santos and Mariana Arroyo each had assists.

All four Yadkin/Elkin area girls soccer clubs qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, which were scheduled to begin on Monday. The second round is slated to take place on Thursday.

Two of the teams — Elkin and Forbush — received home matches in the opening round.

The Lady Falcons (12-6) received the No. 14 seed in the 2A playoffs and hosted No. 19 Brevard (11-6-4) in the opening round. The Lady Blue Devils, who prevailed 1-0 in a wild four-overtime match on Monday, face the winner of the No. 3 Community School of Davidson/No. 30 East Burke in the second round.

The No. 11 Lady Elks hosted No. 22 Bradford Prep (8-6-1) in the opener with the winner facing either No. 6 Highlands or No. 27 Queens Grant in the second round of the 1A playoffs. Elkin blanked the Lady Bears, 2-0, in Monday evening’s match to advance.

The areas other two clubs hit the road for their 1A playoff openers.

East Wilkes, which was the final team to qualify for the postseason, traveled to top-seeded Union Academy (18-0) and dropped an 8-1 decision. Union will face either No. 16 Highland Tech of No. 17 Mountain Island Charter in the second round.

The Lady Rams, which earned the No. 25 seed, traveled to No. 8 Corvian Community (7-7-1) and dropped a 6-3 decision in overtime to the Lady Cardinals, who scored three goals in the extra sessions.

Corvian Community faces the winner of the No. 9 Avery County/ No. 24 Draughn mtach.

Note: Look for recaps from the playoff matches involving Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount in the May 26 edition of the Elkin Tribune.