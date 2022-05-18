Rams, Lady Falcons headline area track programs at regional championships

The Starmount boys and Forbush girls track and field programs finished in the top-four in their respective regional meets this past Friday and Saturday.

East Wilkes and Elkin joined Starmount in the 1A West Regional Championships at East Burke High School. The Falcons competed in the 2A Midwest Regional at High Point University.

The state qualifiers will compete in the 2A and 1A North Carolina High School Athletic Association track and field championships on Friday and Saturday, respectively, on the campus of the University of North Carolina for Agricultural and Technology in the Greensboro. The top four regional finishers in each event qualify for the state championships.

Full meet results can be found at https://bit.ly/39qy5qf (Midwest 2A) and https://bit.ly/3FPvgv7 (West 1A)

The Rams claimed third in the boy’s championship behind athletes qualifying for this coming weekend’s state championships in six different events.

Zion Ramseur turned in the Rams’ best regional performance with first-place finishes in the both the long jump and triple jump.

Quadarius McClinton also qualified thanks to his fourth-place finish in the 100 meters. McClinton nearly qualified in the 200 meters as the senior finished fifth.

Starmount also qualified all three relay teams that it sent to the regional championships. The 4×100 relay claimed second and the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams both took third.

A.J. Pardue came up just short of qualifying in the discus with a fifth-place finish, but the sophomore did set a new personal-best with a throw of 135-foot, 5-inches.

Allison Vazquez turned in the Lady Rams’ best performance as the junior finished seventh in the 800-meter run. Starmount’s 4×400 relay team also finished seventh.

After she finished third in the girls’ high jump at the state championships last spring, East Wilkes’ Lilly Adams will have the chance to better that after winning the high jump with a leap of 5-feet even.

Eric Adams nearly qualified in a pair of events as the junior finished fifth in both the long jump and the triple jump.

The Elkin girls will have athletes competing in three different events, and includes two athletes taking part in the same event — the 400 meters. Aniya Edwards and Alyssa Davis finished second and fourth, respectively.

Edwards also finished fourth in the 100 meters and took fifth in the 200 meters. Ragan Speer also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Lady Elks also finished second in the 4×400 relay race.

Connor Ball headlined the Elkin boys at the regional championships with a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters.

In the 2A Midwest regionals, the Lady Falcons finished tied fourth in the team standings and qualified athletes in five different events.

Skylar Southern headlined Forbush with regional championships in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes.

Southern also joined Katena Morrison, Rylee Kiter and Lorena Mendoza in taking third in the 4×400 relay.

Mendoza and Kiter were also part of a fourth-place finish in the 4×800 relay. Megan Matthews and Olivia Salley joined the duo.

Sarah Owens will represent the Lady Falcons in the field events, as the senior took fourth in the high jump.

While the Falcons did not qualify a male athlete for the state meet, the quartet of Jonah Keen, Cooper Cagna, Nate Ayers and Austin Choplin finished fifth in the 4×400 relay.