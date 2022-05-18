Elkin headlines state championships with 5th-place finish

Aided by a strong second day, the Elkin boys golf team claimed a fifth-place finish at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A championships last Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.

The Buckin’ Elks, which finished with a team total of 729, shot a 359 on the second day of the tournament — shaving 11 strokes off their first day total.

James Owings claimed a top-10 finish at state for the second-straight year as the senior finished tied for seventh overall with identical 82 scores for each round.

The duo of Paul Brinegar and Matthew Pelkey finished tied for 36th with a 185; Buckin’ Elk teammate Wesley Nations finished 53rd with a 195.

Nations and Brinegar, both juniors, each shaved strokes off their first day scores. Nations cut seven strokes off his first day and Brinegar took five strokes off his.

Tucker Settle was East Wilkes’ lone representative and finished tied for 40th with a 186, but the junior showed the most improvement among the Yadkin/Elkin areas 1A golfers as he trimmed eight strokes of his first-day showing.

Forbush sent a pair of golfers to the 2A state championships at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club in Jackson Springs.

Ethan Hutchens finished tied for 37th with a 172, shooting an 86 both days. Aiden Lyon, who shot an 84 on the first day, finished tied for 40th in the 83-golfer field.

Fellow Foothills 2A Conference opponent, East Surry, won the 2A state championship with a 654 — 11 strokes better than runner-up Midway.