Fontana’s no-no vaults Lady Rams past Cherokee, blanks Lady Cougars

BOONVILLE — Barring a potential upset, last Tuesday evening’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A softball playoffs will be the final home game for Starmount’s four-player senior class that helped end a 12-year conference title drought.

Behind a no-hit performance from Summer Fontana, the Lady Rams made the most of their final opportunity to play in front of their home crowd with a 10-0 win over Cherokee in the first round.

The senior struck out 12 of the 17 Lady Brave hitters she faced and was in control from the start — she fanned the first six batters she faced,

Cherokee (8-11) didn’t put a ball in play until the top of the third when Aaliyah Reed grounded out to first baseman Paige Gryder.

Fontana didn’t allow the opposition to reach base until Mahala Allison drew a two-out walk. The senior closed the door there as she struck out Julia Layno to end the inning.

The No. 20 Lady Braves did not have a runner reach second base in the game.

A nine-hit attack at the plate backed Fontana, but the early runs can in a variety of ways.

Alli Pardue plated the Lady Rams’ first run as scored when Bella Stewart reached on an error; Stewart scored on a dropped third strike during Morgan Lawson’s at-bat.

Lawson, who reached safely on the dropped strike, went 2-for-3 at the plate and added an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

Emma Smith and Fontana added RBI singles to extend the lead to 4-0. Smith added an RBI single in the bottom of the second that made it 7-0 after two innings.

In addition to the RBI single, Fontana added some insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth with a two–run single. Baylee Childress then connected on an RBI single to round out the scoring.

Fontana, who drove in three runs, Smith and Lawson all finished with two hits apiece. Pardue finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored twice.

Fontana pitched another gem on the road on Thursday evening, this time in a 1-0 defeat at Mountain Heritage.

The Coker college-signee allowed three hits with no walks and struck out 11 in a shutout performance. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored the only run of the game.

Fontana turned out to receive all the run support she would need, courtesy of an RBI single from Hannah Hall in the top of the second that scored Fontana, who led off the inning with a double. Hall finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Fontana the Lady Rams held No. 4 Mountain Heritage in check late as the Lady Cougars mustered just one hit — a single by Julia Taylor — in the final four innings.

But that base hit gave Mountain Heritage one last chance to extend the game in the bottom of the seventh.

After Taylor’s single, the junior advanced into scoring position on Sienna Osada’s sacrifice bunt and moved to third base on a wild pitch.

Brooke Hensley bunted down the third-base line but Lawson scooped up the grounder and thrw home to Smith, who put the tag on Taylor for the second out of the inning.

Startmount (20-3) ended the game one batter later as Avee Silver flew out to Pardue in center field.

Taylor, Mistie Renfro and Skylar Deaton all had base hits for Mountain Heritage, which ended its season at 17-4. Taylor also took the loss inside the pitcher’s circle as she struck out five and scattered six hits and one walk in a complete game.

In addition to Fontana and Hall, Stewart, Childress and Layken Mathis had base hits in the game for No. 13 Starmount, which traveled to No. 12 Union Academy in the third round.

The winner of Tuesday’s tilt will face either top-seeded South Stanly or No. 8 Cherryville in the fourth round, which is slated for Friday.