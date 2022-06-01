Forbush headlines All-Foothills softball team

Ellie Southern Kiki Wall Korbyn Brown

Foothills 2A Athletic Conference softball co-champion Forbush was well rewarded on the all-conference team for the Spring 2022 season.

Kiki Wall, Korbyn Brown, Aria Wilson and Ellie Southern were named to the first team.

The Lady Falcons tied with fellow co-champion West Wilkes with four selections.

Trista Berrier, of North Surry, was named the league’s Player of the Year while West Wilkes head coach Michael Woodruff was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Wilkes Central’s Isabelle Curry and Lily Proffit were selected as the conference’s Co-Pitchers of the Year.

Below is a list of the all-conference and honorable mention selections, with area athletes listed in bold:

All-Conference, First Team

Rosie Craven – East Surry

Elise Marion – East Surry

Ellie Southern – Forbush

Kiki Wall – Forbush

Korbyn Brown – Forbush

Aria Wilson – Forbush

Trista Berrier – North Surry

Bella Aparcio – North Surry

Carley Puckett – North Surry

Ralee Bare – North Wilkes

Kaylin Moody – Surry Central

Isabelle Curry – Wilkes Central

Katie Nichols – Wilkes Central

Saleen Miller – Wilkes Central

Madison Fletcher – West Wilkes

Lily Profitt – West Wilkes

Kasey Triplett – West Wilkes

Presley Dancy – West Wilkes

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Lily Proffit (West Wilkes) and Isabelle Curry (Wilkes Central)

Player of the Yea: Trista Berrier (North Surry)

Coach of the Year: Michael Woodruff (West Wilkes)

Honorable Mention

Riley Pennington – East Surry

Bella Hutchins – East Surry

Brooke Davis – Forbush

Carley Joyner – Forbush

Sarah Mauldin – North Surry

Jackie Morgan – North Wilkes

Chloe Edwards – North Wilkes

Carlee Jones – Surry Central

Kalani Zurita – Surry Central

Abby Underwood – Wilkes Central

Sydney Ferguson – Wilkes Central

Kendall Stanley – West Wilkes

Haley McManus – West Wilkes