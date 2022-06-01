Forbush headlines All-Foothills softball team

Foothills 2A Athletic Conference softball co-champion Forbush was well rewarded on the all-conference team for the Spring 2022 season.
Kiki Wall, Korbyn Brown, Aria Wilson and Ellie Southern were named to the first team.
The Lady Falcons tied with fellow co-champion West Wilkes with four selections.
Trista Berrier, of North Surry, was named the league’s Player of the Year while West Wilkes head coach Michael Woodruff was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Wilkes Central’s Isabelle Curry and Lily Proffit were selected as the conference’s Co-Pitchers of the Year.
Below is a list of the all-conference and honorable mention selections, with area athletes listed in bold:
All-Conference, First Team
Rosie Craven – East Surry
Elise Marion – East Surry
Ellie Southern – Forbush
Kiki Wall – Forbush
Korbyn Brown – Forbush
Aria Wilson – Forbush
Trista Berrier – North Surry
Bella Aparcio – North Surry
Carley Puckett – North Surry
Ralee Bare – North Wilkes
Kaylin Moody – Surry Central
Isabelle Curry – Wilkes Central
Katie Nichols – Wilkes Central
Saleen Miller – Wilkes Central
Madison Fletcher – West Wilkes
Lily Profitt – West Wilkes
Kasey Triplett – West Wilkes
Presley Dancy – West Wilkes
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Lily Proffit (West Wilkes) and Isabelle Curry (Wilkes Central)
Player of the Yea: Trista Berrier (North Surry)
Coach of the Year: Michael Woodruff (West Wilkes)
Honorable Mention
Riley Pennington – East Surry
Bella Hutchins – East Surry
Brooke Davis – Forbush
Carley Joyner – Forbush
Sarah Mauldin – North Surry
Jackie Morgan – North Wilkes
Chloe Edwards – North Wilkes
Carlee Jones – Surry Central
Kalani Zurita – Surry Central
Abby Underwood – Wilkes Central
Sydney Ferguson – Wilkes Central
Kendall Stanley – West Wilkes
Haley McManus – West Wilkes