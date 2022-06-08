Disco Turkeys collect pair of wins at Forbush’s home field

Jordan Fisher, who plays at Appalachian State, delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of last Saturday’s win for the Disco Turkeys. Boogie, the Carolina Disco Turkeys’ mascot, and members of the team lead the fans in a rendition of “Take me out to the ball game” during the seventh-inning stretch. Max Gustafson attempts to tag out Stateville’s Scottie Diekman in the Disco Turkey’s win.

EAST BEND — The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a college wooden bat team out of the North Carolina Textile League, came to Forbush High School on Saturday night looking for their first victory of the summer.

And the Disco Turkeys finally broke into the win column with a 10-7 win against the Statesville Owls. Carolina followed up the victory with an 11-1 win over the Morrisville Raptors cricket team in an exhibition game on Sunday afternoon.

The win over the Owls moved the Disco Turkeys to 1-2 this summer prior to Wednesday’s game at the Greensboro Monarchs. They’ll then take on the Boone Bigfoots tonight in the Turkeyfoot Cup Series at L.P. Frans Stadium — home of the Hickory Crawdads Minor League Baseball club.

Carolina scored nine runs in the first three innings, but trailed 2-0 after the top of the first on a two-run single from Statesville’s Scottie Diekman.

The Disco Turkeys responded to the early deficit with a five-run first inning. Tanner Bray and Jonathan Barham tied the game behind an RBI single and an RBI walk, respectively.

Carolina University product Dino Tharp put the Disco Turkeys ahead 4-2 with a two-run double.

After the Owls (2-2) cut the deficit to a run when Reed Sullivan reached on an error to score a run, the Disco Turkeys struck again in the bottom of the second.

Hofstra’s Aidan McAllister drew a bases-loaded walk and Tharp extended the lead to four runs (8-4) with another two-run single.

Statesville, down by five runs heading into the top of the fourth, cut the deficit to 9-6 thanks to a Gage Tomlin RBI double and an RBI single from Jarrod Simpson.

But after the early offense from both teams, the pitching staffs took control as the Disco Turkeys’ bullpen allowed just one run over the final five innings.

And the Owls’ bullpen did not allow a run over their final three innings.

Despite yielding four early runs, Kobie Cushing picked up the win on the mound. Holden Biffle, who plays collegiately at Depaul University, picked up the save.