Gold medals from Adams headlines area athletes at State Games

Seen here earlier this spring, East Wilkes rising senior Lilly Adams won gold medals in both the high jump and triple jump during the Body Armor State Games earlier this month. (Photo credit: Charles Leftwich) Forbush’s Thomas Conrad was a member of District 7 at the Body Armor State Games for baseball. (Photo credit: Zach Colburn)

A fantastic spring for Lily Adams has given way to a banner summer in track and field.

The rising East Wilkes senior recently added two more gold medals to her resume’ during the Body Armor State Games, which took place on June 4. She also claimed a state championship this past spring in the high jump during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association championships in May.

Adams added another state title in the high jump, this time for the 17-18 Division, with a leap of 4-foot, 11-inch. She also took gold in the triple jump for the same group with a leap of 30-09.

Forbush’s Thomas Conrad represented the area’s baseball players in the state games, which took place this past week and concluded on Friday night.

The games took place at Boshamer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Conrad, who played for Region 7, was joined on the team by fellow Foothills 2A Conference member Carson Edmiston, of West Wilkes. Drew Ward, West Wilkes’ head baseball coach, was an assistant coach for Region 7.

Forbush head coach Jack Moss was Region 7’s head coach.

Conrad and Region 7 finished tied for fifth in the games with after it earned a 3-3 tie with Region 3.

To get to the fifth-place game, Region 7 went 1-2 in pool play after it suffered losses of 5-3 and 7-3 to Region 5 and Region 6, respectively. They also picked up a hard-fought 11-10 win over Region 8 on Thursday morning.

Five players from Elkin and Forbush played in the state games for boy’s soccer, which took place at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary.

Axel Garcia represented the Falcons for South club; Adam Settle, Luke McComb, Lucas Keller and Alejandro Lopez-Canobbio all represented the Buckin’ Elks. Former Elkin head boys soccer coach Marco Rebollar was an assistant coach on the team. Rebollar was named the head coach at Davie County earlier this spring.

Fellow Northwest 1A Conference member Mount Airy had five players on the club and head coach Will Hurley, who is the head soccer coach for the South club. Mount Airy assistant coach Holden Hurley is also an assistant coach.

On the pitch, the South took the bronze medal with a 4-1 win on Sunday morning over the North squad.

The South Club went 1-2 in pool play after dropped a 2-0 decision to the North and a 5-2 defeat to the East. But it picked up a win, 3-1, over the West club.

Jayden Hutchison, a rising junior a East Wilkes, helped her Region 6 team earn a silver medal in high school softball games, which concluded last Thursday in a 4-1 defeat against Region 4.

The games took place at Thomas Brooks Field on the campus of Duke University.

To reach the gold medal game, Region 6 defeated Region 5 (5-3) and Region 1 (19-2) on June 21. Region 6 won two more games on June 22 as it defeated Region 2 (12-0) and Region 4 (13-6) but lost a 12-10 decision to Region 3.

Lily Proffit, of West Wilkes, joined Hutchison on the Region 6 team.