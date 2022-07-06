All-District softball squad chalked full of local talent

Chloe Andrews Kali Cook Kyleigh Lane Ellie Southern

The Yadkin/Elkin area was well-represented on the 2022 edition of the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s All-District teams.

Starmount’s Summer Fontana and East Wilkes’ Jayden Hutchison also claimed District 7’s Pitcher of the Year and Co-Player of the Year, respectively, as an impressive 11 players from three area high schools were selected for their respective classifications.

According to the NCSCA website, high school coaches who are dues-paying members of the NCSCA nominate and vote on players for both the all-district and all-state teams.

Wilkes, Surry and Yadkin County are all a part of District 7, along with Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell and Watauga counties.

Just one local player was named to the 2A All-District 7 team but Forbush’s Ellie Southern made quite the impact in her freshman season.

As the primary starting pitcher for the Lady Falcons during their stretch run, Southern pitched in 20 of Forbush’s 26 games and sported a 2.90 earned run average with 104 strikeouts. She also allowed just 42 earned runs.

Southern was used in many different spots throughout the Lady Falcons lineup this spring as she hit .381 with a pair of home runs and 15 runs batted in with nine doubles. But Southern seemed to find a home in the lead-off spot, where she was for the final nine games of the season. She batted .406 during that stretch.

Including Fontana and Hutchison, 10 players from East Wilkes and Starmount were selected to the All-District 7 1A team, led by six picks for the Lady Cardinals.

The Lady Rams, who along with East Wilkes both reached the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs, had four selections.

Alli Pardue and Layken Mathis, a senior and junior, respectively for Starmount, were selected alongside Fontana. Senior Morgan Lawson was also an all-district selection.

In addition to Hutchison, senior Macie Bell and sophomore Abby Hatley were all-district selections (all the aforementioned 1A selections were also named all-state; full season statistics will be included in the all-state roundup, which is also in this edition).

Kali Cook and Kyleigh Lane overcame injuries early in the season to be key contributors for the Lady Cardinals and earned all-district nods.

Lane hit .337 with three home runs and 29 RBIs. Cook scored 32 runs while she batted .292 with 17 RBIs.

Chloe Andrews did a little bit of everything for the Lady Cardinals this spring on the way to earning all-district recognition. The freshman went 12-4 inside the pitching circle as she struck out 136 batters while sporting a 3.22 ERA in 104 2/3 inning pitched.

At the plate, Andrews hit .432 with three home runs and 25 RBIs.

Northwest 1A Conference members North Stokes and South Stokes had five selections named to the All-District 5 team. Senior Brittany Mabe was selected for the Lady Vikings.

Junior Madison Wilson, sophomore Sydney Patterson and freshmen Rebecca Amos and Ryleigh Pinnix were named all-district from the Lady Sauras.

Fellow Foothills 2A Conference member West Wilkes had four all-district selections, led by the District 7 Player of the Year (freshman Madison Fletcher) and Pitcher of the Year (sophomore Lily Proffit).

Senior teammates Presley Dancy and Kacey Triplett also earned all-district nods for the Lady Blackhawks.