Hutchens, Sloan swing onto all-conference

A pair from both the Forbush boys golf and boys tennis teams headlined the Falcons for the All-Foothills 2A Conference squads for the Spring 2022 season.

The pair of Forbush’s Eli Sloan and Ethan Hutchens were among the 12 all-conference selections, headlined by East Surry graduate and Gardner-Webb-signee Bradley Davis.

The Cardinals, who won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A championship, finished with five all-FHC selections while the Falcons and Surry Central had two each. Wilkes Central, North Surry had one pick apiece.

The quartet of Aiden Lyons, Joe Hennings, Hunter Hall and Noah Mathis were honorable mention picks for the Falcons.

In boy’s tennis, the tandem of Calvin Norman and Cooper Hennings earned all-conference nods while teammates Wyatt Graham and Caden Funk were named honorable mention.

Falcon teammates Jacob St. John and Samuel Crews were also selected as honorable mentions.

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue was selected as the league’s player of the year while Golden Eagles head coach Mason Midkiff took coach of the year honors.