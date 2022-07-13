Disco Turkeys back home with their first ‘dog night’ and a Thunderbirds collab

Disco Turkeys head coach Scott Kirby and Wake Forest pitcher Simon Lewellan.

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team returns to Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem this week for a key homestand which will feature the team’s first-ever “Dog Night” and a unique collaboration with the local minor league hockey team.

The Disco Turkeys face Turkeyfoot Cup rival, the Boone Bigfoots, on Thursday and Friday nights. They’re 2-5 thus far in the season series against the mighty Bigfoots. They’ll follow those games up with a matchup against the Greensboro Monarchs on Saturday evening. All the games start at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday night’s game will be a Dog Night and is in partnership with Forsyth Humane Society. Fans can purchase a paw pass from Forsyth Humane Society at the gate to bring their dog into the stadium. Those proceeds and a portion of the gate go to Forsyth Humane Society. The game will also be a Thirsty Thursdays game with discounted beer.

For Friday’s game the Disco Turkeys have signed Carolina Thunderbirds forward Joe Cangelosi to a one-day contract. Cangelosi was a pitcher and shortstop in high school prior to going pro in hockey. He’s expected to start at second base for the Disco Turkeys. Fans can also expect to see the Thunderbirds mascot Winston at Friday’s game.

On Saturday, the Disco Turkeys’ mascot Boogie will be celebrating his birthday, which means lots of fun for young fans wanting to wish their favorite peacock mascot a great day.

The Disco Turkeys will conclude their regular season with an additional two-day homestand in late July before heading to the AAABA National Tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in early August.

Tickets for Disco Turkeys home games at Truist Stadium are $8 in advance and $9 at the gate. For more information, visit discoturkeys.com.