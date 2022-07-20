Surry’s Tucker named WGCA All-American Scholar

Hadly Tucker in action.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.

The criteria for being named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. Student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.50 grade point average during the academic year while participating in collegiate golf.

“We are very proud of Hadly as a student-athlete in earning this prestigious award,” stated Surry athletic director and Interim head golf coach Mark Tucker. “Her pursuit of excellence in the classroom was rewarded by receiving this honor.”

Tucker finished eighth overall in the Sandhills Flyers Invitational hosted by the Longleaf Golf Course in Southern Pines. The East Surry graduate recorded her highest finish at fourth overall in the Davidson-Davie Storm Invitational hosted by Colonial Country Club in Thomasville.

“While Hadly was new to golf, she made improvements throughout the season,” added Tucker.

Tucker graduated from Surry this past spring with an Associate in Arts degree. She will be pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro starting this fall.