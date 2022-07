East Yadkin Softball Association 8u team claimed the title of champions in Boone on July 23. The team took on Ashe County and Watauga County.

In game one vs Ashe County they won 15-14 after an ITB with three extra innings. In game two vs Watauga County they won 7-6 and in the third game vs Ashe County they won 9-8 after another ITB with 1 extra inning earning the title of Champions.