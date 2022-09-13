Rams compete at Fisher River meet

Elkin’s Luke Altemueller. East Wilkes’ Praden Hatley. Elkin’s Ragan Speer. East Wilkes’ Annika Bell and Abby Hatley. Starmount’s Kirk Cleary. Elkin High School’s Connor Ball.

DOBSON — Runners from the East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount cross country teams took part in a meet at Fisher River Park last Thursday and saw plenty of solid finishes.

Sixteen teams were represented at the meet, which was hosted by Millennium Charter, and featured six of the seven Northwest 1A Conference teams.

Elkin, which was the only one of the area teams to garner a team score, finished third in the boy’s race (57 points) and seventh in the girl’s race (131 points). Oak Hill Academy (41 points) and Forsyth Home Educators (47 points) won the boys and girls races, respectively.

The Buckin’ Elks headlined the local runners with a trio of top 10 finishes.

Ragan Speer paced Elkin in the girl’s races with a time of 23:06 — good enough for third place. Teammate Alyssa Davis took 22nd (27:16) while Grace Harrison finished 40th in a time of 31:47. Dani Rodriguez (35:40) and Bella Teague (35:44) finished 48th and 49th, respectively.

On the boy’s side, the trio of Connor Ball (18:32, third), Luke Altemueller (20:23, eighth) and Mason Day (20:56, 13th) all claimed top 15 finishes. Connor Allen (21:48) and Rowan Robinson (23:56) rounded out the team score as they finished 21st and 39th, respectively.

Lucas Sparks (26:17) and Hayden Tate (26:46) took 54th and 59th, respectively.

Despite not garnering team scores, Starmount and East Wilkes had plenty of solid finishes, including a trio of top 15 finishes.

Kirk Cleary headlined the Rams with a 10th place finish, in a time of 20:44. His teammate, Landen Wright, finished 68th in a time of 28:23.

The duo of Abby Hatley (25:02) and Annika Bell (25:09) headlined the Lady Cardinals as the junior and senior finished 10th and 11th, respectively. East Wilkes teammate Chloe Andrews finished the 3.1-mile course in 31:19, good enough for 39th.

On the boys side, Landon Sale paced a trio of Cardinal boys runners with a 28th place finish while Praden Hatley took 30th. Alan Lopez finished 44th.

Results for local competitors in the boys race are listed below. Results are listed by finish, name, grade, school and then time.

3 Connor Ball 12 Elkin 18:32.61

4 Caden Ratcliff 11 Mount Airy 18:49.33

7 Freddy Hernandez 9 Mount Airy 19:49.41

8 Luke Altemueller 9 Elkin 20:23.54

10 Kirk Cleary 12 Starmount 20:44.22

13 Mason Day 9 Elkin 20:56.77

15 Nathan Luther 9 Surry Home E 21:00.45

21 Connor Allen 12 Elkin 21:48.16

22 Ware Viers 10 Mount Airy 21:54.04

23 Steven Hendrickson 11 Surry Home E 21:59.86

25 Carson White 12 South Stokes 22:05.13

28 Landon Sale 11 East Wilkes 22:17.74

30 Praden Hatley 9 East Wilkes 22:29.94

32 Joshua Rice 11 South Stokes 22:43.31

33 Taylor Thornton 11 South Stokes 22:57.79

34 Lucas Lankford 9 North Stokes 23:06.08

36 Andrew Hawks 12 White Plains 23:19.20

39 Rowan Robinson 9 Elkin 23:56.64

40 William Tilley 11 South Stokes 24:22.94

44 Alan Lopez 12 East Wilkes 25:02.60

47 Nathan Hawks 10 White Plains 25:20.75

48 Alex Leiva 10 Mount Airy 25:23.02

49 Sam Steinbruegge 9 Surry Home E 25:29.69

51 Isaac Richland 9 Surry Home E 25:37.97

52 James Hill 11 White Plains 25:41.17

54 Lucas Sparks 9 Elkin 26:17.39

59 Hayden Tate 9 Elkin 26:46.39

60 Noah Richland 9 Surry Home E 27:13.24

63 Caleb Luther 11 Surry Home E 27:54.59

64 Charles Shaffer 9 South Stokes 27:56.59

65 Daniel Bunke 10 Surry Home E 28:06.89

68 Landen Wright 12 Starmount 28:23.24

79 Jordan Kahn 10 North Stokes 31:52.87

80 Michah Purdue 10 White Plains 31:55.20

Results for local competitors in the girls race are listed below. Results are listed by finish, name, grade, school and then time.

2 Brooke Haynes 9 Mount Airy 22:49.29

3 Ragan Speer 11 Elkin 23:06.40

6 Hayley Fultz 10 South Stokes 24:12.22

7 Emilee Corn 10 Mount Airy 24:13.06

9 Lindsay Easter 9 Surry Home E 24:44.39

10 Abby Hatley 10 East Wilkes 25:02.12

11 Annika Bell 12 East Wilkes 25:09.82

14 Rebekah Amos South Stokes 25:51.69

16 Kera Simmons 12 South Stokes 25:58.60

19 Savannah Wilson 10 South Stokes 27:06.14

22 Alyssa Davis 10 Elkin 27:16.74

23 Olivia Amos South Stokes 28:08.92

30 Lydia Jarrard 12 Surry Home E 29:10.72

31 Ali Arnder 11 Mount Airy 29:26.13

39 Chloe Andrews 10 East Wilkes 31:19.98

40 Grace Harrison 12 Elkin 31:47.63

41 Carlie Utt 11 Mount Airy 31:52.25

44 Hannah Khuri 11 Mount Airy 32:26.63

46 Maddie Gambill 9 Surry Home E 32:49.80

48 Dani Rodriguez 10 Elkin 35:40.29

49 Bella Teague 9 Elkin 35:44.66

50 Alie Gullion 10 Surry Home E 35:56.08